Popular baby clothing brand Sprog sets sights on pan-India growth with phased expansion

New Delhi [India], October 30: Babywear brand Sprog has announced a phased plan to extend its presence across India. From its base in South India, the homegrown label has emerged as one of the country's leading kidswear brands, winning over parents with its focus on safety, sustainability, and subtle luxury.

The brand aims to strengthen operations in southern markets throughout 2025-26 before moving into western hubs such as Mumbai and Gujarat between 2027 and 2028. This strategy reflects both the rising demand for premium baby clothing and the trust parents place in Sprog's approach. A key differentiator is its commitment to safetygarments made with 100% combed cotton, azo-free dyes, and designs free from irritants such as internal tags or harsh elastics. The brand also plans to introduce hypoallergenic fabrics in its future collections, reflecting rising parental awareness of skin sensitivity in infants.

Dermatologist-backed care in baby clothing:

- All Sprog fabrics are dermatologically tested to ensure complete safety for delicate infant skin.

- The brand's in-house dermatologist offers expert guidance to parents on the ideal fabrics for different skin types.

- This initiative underscores Sprog's commitment to safe, sustainable, and scientifically informed baby wear.

Inspired by the five elementsearth, water, fire, air, and spaceSprog's designs bring a distinctive identity to a crowded market. Its expansion marks a broader shift towards sustainable and quality-focused newborn wear in India's apparel sector.

