Popular realtor NDJ Colonisers recently inaugurated its new cooperative office in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], May 6 (/SRV): Jaipur-based popular realtor NDJ Colonisers, an arm of the famous conglomerate Nimbus Group of Compes, has recently inaugurated its new cooperative office in Jaipur after a roaring success of its previous, sold-out project of premium residential plots called Fort City One. The project not only unveiled a massive demand for premium residential projects that existed among the stakeholders interested in the Pink City but also paved the way for other such undertakings. As a result, the realtor has dedicated its energies to the performance of its latest creation Gulal Vihar, yet another citadel of luxury built by NDJ Colonisers, and completing the sale of its second housing endeavour, Capital Enclave, which is already 50 per cent sold out and has witnessed major traction among real estate enthusiasts since its inception.

About the projects, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, the Director of NDJ Colonisers, said, "Our aim at NDJ Colonisers has since DAY 1 been to offer under a single roof every possible world-class feature and meet the needs of the investors who have begun to see Jaipur as new centre for development and opportunities. For the best outcome in building quality real estate, we have never left any stone unturned and thus, our projects so far have seen a rapid sale from ambitious investors who want to ride the wave of growth Jaipur is about to see in the coming years. Moreover, we hope that in our future endeavours, too, we continue to showcase the commitment to excellence that has marked our projects so far."

He further spoke about the growing opportunities in Jaipur, "Jaipur is set to be a major commercial hub. Since the last decade the city and surrounding areas have seen a big wave of development, starting from new infrastructure to big corporations opening their offices in the city. As a result, slowly from a Tier 2 city, Jaipur is on its way to becoming a well-developed city, and along with the city's prosperity growing, the area has become an attractive investment spot."

Notable among the upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Jaipur that the government has promised is the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor), which was recently inaugurated. This bold project is aimed to considerably shorten the distance between the two metropolises while creating scope for industries and employment along the way. Jaipur, being a big node on the DMIC, is expected to witness a boom, causing massive appreciation of any investment done in the area.

For real estate investors keen to be part of the booming development of the Pink City, it is worth noting that the projects promise more than their already in-built enticing features, such as breathtaking mountain views, state-of-the-art amenities, dedicated zones for children's recreation and spacious parking zones. What makes undertakings by NDJ Colonisers so attractive among investors is the fact that they are all located strategically around Jaipur, such that they share proximity to the upcoming development initiatives of the city, offering potential easy access to the residents to the key facilities in the town.

After a 25-mins-drive from the projects, the residents can smoothly reach the beauteous city of Jaipur, thus enjoying the perks of the booming town while avoiding the tourism-related hustle-bustle widespread in Jaipur. Similarly, the projects that offer the comfort and security of a fated community are also well-placed vis-a-vis major routes outside Jaipur. The housings are located only 1.5 km from NH 48 (Jaipur Ajmer Highway), making traveling an easy affair for the residents, while for frequent flyers, the Sanganer Airport and Kishangarh Airport are only a 50-mins-drive away. Interesting to note that the prestigious Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University is also nearby, much like the famous amusement park, Pink Pearl Fun City, which is 34 km from the residential complexes.

Further, in terms of upcoming facilities that Jaipur has to offer, stand three soon-to-be-built flyovers that are designed to improve mobility across the ancient city and a 5-km-wide bullet-train course that has been proposed.

The astounding sales figure of projects by NDJ Colonisers and the buzz they have created in Jaipur suffice to indicate the strong niche the realtor has carved out in the Pink City real estate market, following which the venture is set to foray into endeavours across the country, carrying forward the legacy of Nimbus Group of Compes.

