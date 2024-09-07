Popular UK-Based Pizza Brand PizzaExpress Opens Its 30th Pizzeria in India at Mohali

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 7: A journey that Peter Boizot began in 1965 by opening the first legendary PizzaExpress outlet on Wardour Street, SoHo in London is now a global phenomenon. A casual dining restaurant has scripted a new milestone for pizza aficionados with the launch of its 30th Pizzeria at CP 67, Sector 67, Mohali. Bringing its signature all-day dining experience to cater to all age groups, perfected for every occasion with authentic Italian hand-tossed gourmet pizzas, pastas, salads, and more, using the finest and freshest ingredients. PizzaExpress also showcases its brand-new menu featuring artfully crafted cocktails, mocktails, sangrias, and a wine portfolio complemented by all-new bar bites offerings.

Gourmet Investments Private Limited, the food and beverage vertical of Bharti Family Office, has brought the international franchise to India. Beginning the journey from Colaba, Mumbai in 2012 to the launch of the sprawling CP67 restaurant in Mohali, PizzaExpress now operates 30 restaurants across seven key cities in India.

Its signature product is hand-tossed and delectable 'Romana Pizza', a thin crust base inspired by pizzas from Rome, along with the fiery yet irresistible Calabrese, a specialty rectangular pizza from the Calabria region in Italy packed with southern Italian punch and unique hot flavors.

Ramit Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Director of Gourmet Investments, said, "Our vision is to redefine the dining experience in India and bring the best-in-class global brands to the country. GIPL is committed to building on the partnership with PizzaExpress Global."

Known globally for its utmost focus on quality ingredients, freshness, and welcoming interiors, the brand enjoys unmatched love among discerning patrons.

Reflecting on the innovation brought by PizzaExpress and pizza lovers in the tricity of Punjab, Krunal Chahwala, Brand CEO of PizzaExpress, said, "We are excited to add to the colorful tapestry of the pizza industry in India by bringing authentic Britalian flair and innovative offerings. The launch of our Mohali Pizzeria-Cafe is close to our hearts as it brings something unique like Calzones from Naples, Leggera for the health-conscious audience, and of course, our iconic rectangular pizzas, Calabrese, to Punjab, where people have exposure to world cuisine due to their travels. Our commitment to redefine the local dining scene is unwavering, and the launch of our outpost in Mohali also signifies our well-thought-out growth strategy."

PizzaExpress never compromises when it comes to ingredients, which form the cornerstone of delightful flavors with the signature Tomato Passata sauce, invented in 1965 by the Greci Family of Italy. Each tin of the signature Passata is made with San Marzano tomatoes, crushed within 12 hours of harvest and hand-finished with basil leaves, exported to all PizzaExpress restaurants globally.

But it's not just the mouth-watering food and drinks at the legendary pizzeria that make dining out a memorable experience; the brand's unwavering commitment to make the world happier through pizza has shaped communities across the world. In fact, PizzaExpress across the globe boasts rich heritage, uniqueness, and the same core belief of creating energetic, sociable places where dining experiences are elevated with beautifully designed interiors and expert Pizzaiolos who skillfully toss and flare pizza dough in open kitchens. The interiors at PizzaExpress at CP 67 feature vibrant pops of color, strategically introduced through captivating artwork, wooden flooring, and wall paneling to create a sense of warmth and comfort.

Jerry Thomas, Culinary Head at Gourmet Investments, said, "We have curated signature recipes keeping in mind local tastes. For example, Spicy American Hottest, IL Padrino (grilled chicken), and Chicken and Paneer coriander pesto pizzas have been specially crafted to appeal to local flavors. The authentic Italian pizzas serve as a point of differentiation for PizzaExpress. Our unwavering commitment is to bring the very best pizza to our valued customers."

This dedication is evident in the brand's diverse offerings, from the flavorful Calabrese and Romana pizzas made with in-house rolled dough to delicious dessert offerings, including cheesecakes, shakes, and more. As one of the world's leading casual dining brands, there's much more to PizzaExpress than just pizza; there is a sumptuous variety of pastas, salads, and other appetizers, including renowned signature dough balls. Of course, there's always freshly brewed Italian coffee to make every PizzaExpress meal even more special.

Ajay Singhal, COO & Director at GIPL, concluded, "At Gourmet Investments, we're dedicated to our journey from 30 to 100 PizzaExpress outposts across the country while championing our promise to deliver the best-in-class experience to our patrons. We're proud to say that PizzaExpress India has gone from strength to strength in terms of our growth. We will continue to tap into India's promising and growing F&B culture."

