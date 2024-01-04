Portable Enchantment: Qquote Unveils the Fusion of Fragrance and Serenity in a Pocket-Sized Experience

New Delhi (India), January 4: Chemcol, a well-established presence in the B2B sector since its establishment in 2012, steps into the B2C arena in 2023, introducing Qquote, a brand devoted to offering reasonably priced luxury perfumes and genuine natural crystal products.

Known for its proficiency in industrial oils, automotive oils, greases, chemicals, car care, and bike care products, Chemcol now ventures into the domain of personal well-being with Qquote. As a sister concern of Lubzon Incorporation, the brand aims to make luxury perfumes and natural crystals easily accessible to individuals across the digital landscape.



In the realm of fragrances, Qquote presents unisex perfumes named “satissfy,” “patchhup,” “hillmank,” and “oud.” The fragrance collection is complemented by crystals such as pyrite for attracting money, a money magnet bracelet featuring citrine, jade, pyrite, and tiger eye, a triple protection bracelet with hematite, tiger eye, and tourmaline, a citrine bracelet for wealth and positivity, and a study miracle bracelet for students incorporating amethyst, rose quartz, and clear quartz.

Qquote’s perfume collection features enduring fragrances with outstanding projection, meticulously curated after two years of global research to pinpoint the finest scents. The focus remains on affordability while ensuring the quality of the olfactory experience. The perfumes blend the world’s best oils, promising a delightful and lasting aromatic journey.

Complementing the fragrance range, Qquote’s natural crystals, such as pyrite, tourmaline, rose quartz, citrine, tiger’s eye, jade, and amethyst, are available in various forms like rings, bracelets, pendants, and geodes. These crystals are solutions for diverse concerns, aligning with Qquote’s commitment to enhancing overall well-being.

Qquote’s online platform, www.qquote.in, and its presence on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart ensure convenient access for customers seeking perfumes. The brand guarantees the authenticity of its crystal products through a certification process that verifies their natural origins.

Under the guidance of Mr Manoj Gadi, an astrologer with two decades of experience in crystal healing, Qquote amalgamates astrological insights with crystal expertise to present a range catering to the needs of all age groups. The brand’s dedication to providing genuine and effective solutions is evident in its positive reception, reflected in customer reviews and ratings, achieving a notable 4.5/5 for its Eau De Perfume.

As a testament to its commitment to quality, Chemcol has thoughtfully trademarked the Qquote brand, emphasising its dedication to delivering authentic and dependable products to its customers. Qquote is a comprehensive solution for those seeking quality and trust in digital fragrance, crystal retail, affordable luxury, and genuine healing.

For More Information:

Customer Care Number – +919643605000

Website – www.qquote.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor