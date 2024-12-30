POS solutions provider Mswipe reports Rs 46 crore loss in FY24

New Delhi, Dec 30 Mswipe, a point of sale (POS) solutions provider, has registered a loss of Rs 46.2 crore in FY24, against Rs 49 crore loss in FY23.

Mswipe's income and expenditure last fiscal remained almost the same as compared to FY23. The company's total expenditure in FY24 was Rs 327.3 crore, compared to Rs 328.3 crore in FY23.

IT expenditures account for the largest share -- 50.16 per cent -- of the total expenditures. These increased by 5.2 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 164.2 crore in FY24, as per its financials.

The company's employee expenditures declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 77.3 crore in the same period. During this period, depreciation expense increased by 7.1 per cent to Rs 34.5 crore. Other expenses were Rs 51.3 crore.

The total income of the company in FY24 was Rs 276.9 crore, against Rs 274.4 crore in FY23.

Transaction processing fees had the largest share of 63.09 per cent in the company's operating income. It increased by 7.6 per cent (on-year) to Rs 174.7 crore in FY24.

Income from support services fees increased by 4 per cent to Rs 70.1 crore. Apart from this, the company's income from signup fees fell by 44.4 per cent to Rs 5 crore, according to its financials.

The company's return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at -16.94 per cent and EBITDA margin at -2.09 per cent.

Last fiscal, the company spent Rs 1.18 to earn one rupee.

The company had current assets of Rs 262 crore at the end of FY24. This also includes a cash balance of Rs 157 crore.

Mswipe is a Mumbai-based B2B payment service provider that offers POS solutions including cards, wallets, mobile payment apps, bank apps, contactless payments and QR code payments.

The startup has so far raised over Rs 1,000 crore from investors. Its investors include Matrix Partners, B Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Epic Capital, UC-RNT and Ola.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor