Posidex Launches "PII Data Vault" at Global Fintech Fest 2025, Mumbai -- A Breakthrough in Secure Processing of PII Data using Searchable encryption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Posidex Technologies, a deep-tech leader in customer 360 solutions, today launched its PII Data Vault, a revolutionary solution for secure processing of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) using searchable encryption & cryptographic computing. The launch took place at the world's largest stage, Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 held in Mumbai, with PV Sindhu, one of the greatest sports persons of India, a Double Olympic medallist & World champion, unveiling the product alongside company leadership.

Speaking at the event, PV Sindhu said, "I'm truly excited to be part of this moment and launch the PII Data Vault by Posidex. The vault is a step toward a greater PII data-protection and it couldn't be timelier. It's secure, it's smart, and it's built for the future. What stands out to me about the innovation is that it redefines what organizations can do with data while keeping it protected. Congratulations to the entire Posidex team on leading this transformation and for building something India and the world can be proud of."

Designed to address one of the most urgent challenges in the digital ecosystem, i.e., protecting PII data while in process, PII Data Vault enables enterprises to process and analyse sensitive PII data without ever exposing it. Powered by searchable encryption and cryptographic computing, the platform ensures zero data exposure, whether the data is at rest, in motion, and, more importantly, while in use. PII is encrypted, anonymized, and tokenized using a proprietary one-way, irreversible polymorphic encryption algorithm invented by Posidex.

"PII Data Vault allows enterprises to unlock insights from sensitive PII data while maintaining complete protection. This capability is available with very few companies globally," said G.T. Venkateswara Rao, Managing Director of Posidex Technologies.

The launch comes at a pivotal time, as global and national regulators are emphasising the need for stronger frameworks for PII data protection and privacy-preserved processing, across sectors like BFSI, telecom, government, retail, and capital markets.

The launch concluded with lucky attendees winning badminton rackets autographed by PV Sindhu.

About Posidex Technologies

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Posidex Technologies is an award-winning deep-tech product company with over two decades of pioneering innovation in AI/ML-powered customer 360-degree solutions. Its platform, PrimeMDM, with surrounding solutions, enables enterprises to unify, secure, and leverage customer data all in real time for business growth, customer experience, compliance, credit risk mitigation and fraud.

Posidex serves over 65 leading BFSI, telecom,retail, and government organizations. Most of these organizations, which were earlier using products relating to Customer 360 from global MNCs, chose to move to Posidex products due to superior capabilities, lower TCO, and thus represent an example of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

