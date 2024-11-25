Post-Covid Financial Sector Boom: Chandigarh University Students Bag High-Paying Roles in Banking & Finance, 131 Join MNCs, 26 Land Top Govt Bank Jobs

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], November 25: With India's Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector witnessing exponential growth post the Covid-19 pandemic, 131 MBA students of Banking and Financial Engineering at Chandigarh University have secured jobs in prestigious banks, finance, insurance and wealth management companies in the past two years (2023 and 2024).

While 58 students of Master of Business Administration (Banking and Financial Engineering) were placed in top Banking, Financial Services and Insurance companies in 2023, the number went further up in 2024 with 73 MBA students landing finance related jobs in top banks, finance, insurance, wealth management, Fintech, Edtech, FMCG and Healthcare companies.

Likewise, the number of companies who offered jobs to MBA students of Chandigarh University, ranked number 1 private university in India, went up from 59 in 2023 to 73 in 2024.

As many as 25 Chandigarh University MBA students have joined top private banks, including Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HSBC, Axis Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) Limited, on top posts including Probationary Officer, Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Credit Officer and Branch Relationship Officer, in 2023 and 2024.

The top packages in 2023 and 2024 were offered by Federal Bank (Rs 14.13 lakh), South Indian Bank (Rs 12 lakh), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) Limited (Rs 11.25 lakh), Growth Arrow LLP (Rs 11 lakh), Skolar ( Rs 9 lakh), Axis Bank (Rs 9.8 lakh), Reliance Mobility BP Ltd (Rs 9 lakh), Byjus (Rs 8 lakh) and Godrej (Rs 8 lakh).

The top insurance companies which offered jobs to Chandigarh University included HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, PolicyBazaar and Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Ltd.

The top finance and wealth management companies which offered jobs to Chandigarh University MBA students (Banking and Financial Engineering) included SBICAP Ventures, Growth Arrow LLP, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited and Corpwell Capital.

The top Edtech companies which offered jobs to Chandigarh University students included Byjus, Aakash, Skolar, Tutornet, Skolar and CollegeDekho.com

Congratulating MBA students on securing top positions in the banking and finance sector, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "The University's MBA in Banking and Financial Engineering program, developed in collaboration with SBI and Tally, equips students for leadership roles in the industry."

He said that Chandigarh University's MBA program integrates business administration principles with a focus on the banking sector and financial engineering, combining specialised knowledge in banking and finance with strong quantitative skills.

"Chandigarh University's MBA in Banking and Financial Engineering program prepares graduates for key leadership positions by offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers financial management, investment analysis, risk management, financial modelling, banking operations, and strategic decision-making. In addition to a relevant industry-driven curriculum delivered by experienced faculty, the program also offers hands-on learning opportunities, guest lectures, and industry networking. We also provide strong internship and placement support to ensure our students are well-prepared for successful careers," Sandhu added.

Chandigarh University Students Excel in Government Bank Recruitment, 16 Land Probationary Officers Among 26 Selected for High Paying Top Positions

As Chandigarh University has been actively preparing students, aspiring for government job opportunities, for cracking competitive recruitment exams, the university's 26 graduates have also secured jobs in prestigious banks in the government sector. These include 16 students, trained under skill development programmes of the varsity in addition to their primary field of study, who have joined top public sector banks as Probationary Officers (POs).

While eight Chandigarh University students joined as officers in the government sector banks including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank Canara Bank in 2023, six CU students joined various banks at manager level posts in 2022.

Before this, 12 Chandigarh University students joined various government banks as POs, assistant managers and other posts after cracking the highly competitive banking recruitment examinations between 2017 and 2021.

In all, 75 students of Chandigarh University have secured government jobs since 2016 in various fields including defence, police forces, banking, Indian Railway and various departments of the Union and State governments.

This is in addition to a noticeable number of students of Chandigarh University getting placed, significantly inclined from 4690 in 2015 to an impressive 9124 in 2023 with a breakthrough training curriculum and a burgeoning placement ratio.

Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "Besides providing world class education, Chandigarh University provides world-class employability training programs to help students better connect their academic and career aspirations to achieve positive outcomes."

"At Chandigarh University we provide education-to-career coaching to help students in securing their dream jobs and launch promising careers," he added.

Besides facilitating coaching for civil services including the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), DCPD facilitates courses for Banking PO offline and online coaching (180 hours) which includes five sessions of 90 minutes each per week.

Strengthening students' ability to make informed choices, follow through on their plans, and achieve their goals, Chandigarh University's Department of Career Planning and Development (DPCD), guides students in developing their personality, right from the start when they set foot in the CU campus.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

