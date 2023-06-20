Post Covid "Shararat" becomes a "One Stop Bedroom Fashion Destination" for Women to make their Bedroom Life Spicy & Fun

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: So when did you last have fun in your bedroom? "Shararat" offers a wide range of attractive Bedroom & Lounge wear to lace up your bedroom life. It is based on a simple fact that - The Key to a Happy Family is a Happy Woman! And no matter how hard life gets, it's important for her to take it with a hint of playfulness. Shararat is primarily targeted towards the millennial customers in India.

Even today, a significant percentage of women in our country look after their household almost single handedly. Nor are they just accomplished mothers, wives, and daughters, but a lot of them also manage their careers simultaneously, they are the original multitaskers. Though the downside of this whole ordeal is that they leave behind their carefree days.

Even though she leads a very busy life, a woman needs to maintain a lively relationship with her partner & spend some private, quality time together by adding zing to those special moments. "Shararat" offers a wide range of comfortable Bedroom Wear. They are intimate, youthful & seductive with flattering options for all body types. This exotic range compiles of Baby Doll Dresses & Gowns, Teddies Nightgowns, Bralette Sets & Role Play Costumes. You can wear them for date nights at home to a romantic getaway for a peaceful sleep or to simply just spruce up things in bedroom.

Why should only bachelors have all the fun? So, whether you are preparing for the first night with your partner or looking to rekindle the passion in your marriage, a sultry, sensual intimate wear is just what you need to accentuate your best assets. Shararat brings you an elusive range of Bridal Wears & Lingerie in various shades & sizes. They also offer attractive gifting options for your loved ones.

All the bedroom fashion wear orders are delivered to customers in a smart, tamper proof, discreetly packaged format.

Ease & Elegance holds different meanings for different people. Keeping this in mind, "Shararat" has a broad range of Loungewear for women to make it easier for you to find something that suits your personality and represents your panache. They are thoughtfully designed & offers an extensive range of Kaftan Dresses, Night Suits, Pyjama Sets, Night Suits, Shirt Dresses & Night Gowns in trendy patterns & designs.

Shararat is here to bring out all sides of Yours: The Naughty, The Nice & Everything in Between

"Shararat" is India's leading dopamine-inducing brand. Products are made of high quality, super soft, long long-lasting breathable fabrics to keep you cool & serene the whole day or night without compromising on grace. They come in a varied range of colours & sizes with striking & cute quirky prints & formats. Its diverse range is quite fashion forward & an instant mood booster which gives a woman the cosiness to achieve her daily goals. Shararat range is affordably priced from Rs 600 to Rs 1200. One can order it from Shararat.in, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Zivame, Flipkart & Tata Cliq. Each order received is shipped within 24 hours.

The buyer has a user-friendly option of shopping through pre-set mini tabs of fabrics, prints & pricing on the home page itself, hence making the entire buying process easy & hassle free. It also offers attractive gifting options & fantasy hampers for your dear & loved ones. Additionally, Shararat also celebrates your birthday by offering you appealing discounts on its range on your special day.

Comfort wear reigned during the pandemic as we spent months locked up inside our homes. Thankfully it made us realize the value of relax wear without the fear of judgement. The world might be up and running once again, but the solace & happiness of wearing what we want still lingers in our mind & senses.....hence Lounge & Leisurewear is definitely here to stay.

Whether you are new to this trend or planning to expand your existing bedroom wear wardrobe, all you need is a little bit of "Shararat". From desk to date to when you are finally ready to call it a night, it has got your back at every step.

Shararat is a brain child of co-workers turned life partners Shanky & Avinash. The brand has recently expanded its leadership team & brought in industry expert Nipin K as its Co-Founder. They are in discussion with various investors for Angel Funding to fuel their subsequent stage of growth. Shararat is recognised under the "Start Up India Programme" & serves many new & repeat customers throughout the year nationally. In 2022 it won the "Indian Achievers' Award" for "Emerging Company" by "Indian Achievers' Forum".

Avinash Sharma, Founder Shararat said "We are on a mission to revolutionize the bedroom & leisure wear fashion for women in India. It is exciting to be in this space. As per industry reports, the innerwear & nightwear sector in India is projected to become a $12 billion market by 2025. Since its launch in India the brand has got a very good response & positive traction from all over the country. We also will soon be spreading "Shararat" globally by entering the international markets."

International women's brands like Victoria Secret, Blue Bella & Adore Me had been quite successful with their Bedroom & Lounge wear collections globally. Shararat is a "Made in India" counterpart to these international brands, as being a home grown brand it has an intrinsic understanding of Indian value system, the behavioural patterns, aspirational values & purchasing power of Indian women better. So, remember Shararat when you enter your bedroom next time.

Bring Back the Playfulness in Life with Shararat! Be Naughty Be Happy!

https://shararat.in/

