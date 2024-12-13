Poster of 'Kaafir Deewana' Featuring Suharssh Raj Unveiled by Anup Jalota at MWFIFF 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: The 7th Moonwhite Films International Film Festival (MWFIFF) 2024 culminated with a grand awards ceremony in Mumbai. The event saw luminaries like Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Daljit Kaur alongside other prominent personalities. They extended their congratulations and best wishes to Devashish Sargam Raj, the festival's founder and director.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Dilraj Kaur, Pandit Suvashit Raj, Shipra Raj and Devashish Sargam Raj. A presentation followed, showcasing the Festival's remarkable seven-year journey. Guests such as Dayashankar, Sonam Arora, Javed Hyder, Supriya Mukerji were also present to grace the occasion.

Singer Sanjay Shangloo inaugurated the event with a mesmerising Ganpati Vandana. The performance by the Jamsaaz Band, particularly their rendition of Teri Deewani, and Dil bara captivated the audience.

The Short Film Hunar won multiple accolades, including Best Director for Sujoy Mukherjee, Best Actor for Rohit Roy, Best Actress for Madhurima Tuli, Best Supporting Actor for Javed Hyder, and Best Child Artist for Vidhan Sharma. Under The Category Of Feature Film Movie 'JAYA' won the Best Actress Award - Mahi Shrivastava, Best Actor Award - Daya Shankar Pandey, & Best Actor Supporting Role Nominated - Manu Krishna Under International Categories:

Animation Film Baahubali : The Crown of Blood won the Best Animation Film and The Legend of Hanuman Won The Best VFX Treading In Hot-starUnder The Web-Series Categories - Corporate Won Best Director - Bertrand Deve, Best Actor - Romain Lancry, Best Actress - Melodie Fontaine, Best Actress Supporting Role - Diane Segard & Best Actor Supporting Role - Nominated - Claudy Corvo

Under The International Short Film Category -The Assassin's Apprentice 2 : Silbadores of the Canary Won Best Director Award - Russ Emanuel, and Hollywood Fame Actress Tarah Paige Won The Best Actress Award - Tarah Paige, Best Actress Supporting Role - Katherine Munroe, Best Actor Supporting Role - Nominated - Gary Graham

Under International Music Video Category You, Me & The Night Won The Best Singer Award - Cat Serrano & Under Special Festival Mention Winner - You, Me & The Night Under The International Documentary Category 'Common Ground' Won the Award - First Winner - Directed By Hollywood Director Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell

Along with Several other national and International films and artists were also recognized for their exemplary work.

The grand ceremony, held at Mukti Auditorium in Mumbai, was presented by SBI Securities Co - Powered By Maharashtra Tourism

A key highlight of the evening was the Poster Launch of the music video 'Kaafir Deewana', unveiled by Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Dilraj Kaur and other esteemed guests. Produced by Shipra Raj Under the Banner 'Moonwhite Films, the song is composed and directed by Devashish Sargam Raj, lyricist is Kumaar and the music production is done by Gaurav Singh. The artist Suharssh Raj, who also stars in the video, enthralled the audience by performing a few lines live, earning accolades from Anup Jalota and Jaspinder Narula, who praised his voice as heralding the arrival of a New Star.

Devashish Sargam Raj expressed his gratitude, calling this seventh edition a tremendous success. He credited Anup Jalota as his guide and godfather, and Jaspinder Narula as a maternal figure offering invaluable guidance. He emphasised his commitment to creating a larger platform for short films rather than focusing solely on commercial angles. He also acknowledged the support of sponsors like SBI Securities and Maharashtra Tourism, which enabled the success of the event.

Adding Up Devashish Said "I derive more happiness from giving awards than receiving them. The satisfaction of recognizing others' efforts is unparalleled," he remarked. Devashish shared insights into his multifaceted journey, balancing law studies, running a blood collection center, composing music, and directing videos, driven by an unrelenting passion for his work.

Anup Jalota lauded Devashish, remarking that his name, Sargam, is reflective of his harmonious and dedicated approach to work. "His perseverance and passion are evident in the seven successful years of this festival. I am confident he will continue to achieve even greater milestones," said Jalota.

Jaspinder Narula commended Devashish for transforming the festival into a significant platform for filmmakers, attributing its success to his relentless dedication and the blessings of his parents. "I have been associated with this festival for several years and have witnessed Devashish's relentless hard work. He truly deserves all the success," she added.

Astrologer and jury member Pandit Suvashit Raj noted that the festival entering its seventh year marks a "lucky milestone," predicting even greater success for its eighth edition. He congratulated all the winners and praised the dedication evident in the short films presented, calling the emergence of new talent like Suharssh Raj a promising sign.

