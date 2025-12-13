Postmen are bridges of trust for banking, insurance, and government services: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 13 Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Saturday lauded the unwavering service spirit of postal employees, describing postmen as bridges of trust who deliver not just letters, but banking, insurance, and government services to every home in India.

Addressing a massive gathering of around 6,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) from across Goa and Pune Region at the Gramin Dak Sevak Sammelan held at Kolhapur, he underlined their vital role in connecting rural India and advancing the nation’s development.

The minister underlined their vital role in connecting rural India and advancing the nation’s development.

Recalling several welfare reforms implemented for postal employees, Scindia mentioned initiatives such as admission of GDS children to Kendriya Vidyalayas, enhancement of allowances, introduction of a new uniform and jacket design, and Project Arrow, emphasising that these reforms stemmed from the government’s commitment to listening to and empowering its field workforce.

Highlighting India Post’s unparalleled presence with over 1.65 lakh post offices serving nearly 6.5 lakh villages, the Minister called for transforming the Department into a modern logistics and service powerhouse, driven by innovation, reliability, and a strong value-based approach.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Dakiya ab bank laya”, he emphasised how India Post has evolved beyond mail delivery to become a trusted enabler of financial inclusion and citizen services, while steadfastly preserving its core ethos of “Seva Bhav” — service to the people.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister personally interacted with each awardee and helped them wear the new India Post jacket, cap, and postman bag with his own hands, symbolising dignity, identity, and pride in the postal service.

Additionally, the AI-powered “Bhashini” platform, developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), was used during the event. The initiative showcased the government’s vision of using artificial intelligence to bridge linguistic and cultural divides, moving closer to a truly inclusive and multilingual Digital India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor