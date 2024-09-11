POVA 6 Neo Launched With AI Features and Segment-First 16GB* RAM + 256GB ROM

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 11: TECNO, the brand synonymous with accessible innovation, is back with yet another game-changing devicethe TECNO POVA 6 Neo, designed to elevate the smartphone AI experience. As AI rapidly transforms the smartphone landscape, making features more intuitive and powerful, its full potential has largely remained untapped, accessible only to the eliteuntil now.

TECNO, always at the forefront of making cutting-edge tech affordable, ensures this AI-powered future is within everyone's reach. With the POVA 6 Neo, TECNO invites users to embrace the full potential of AI. Don't struggle in the digital world"Simply AI It" and explore all that a smartphone can offer!

In the heart of India's Tier 3 cities and beyond, where innovation often seems distant, the POVA 6 Neo stands out as one of the first smartphones to bring premium AI features like AIGC Portrait, AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Wallpaper, AI ArtBoard, and Ask AI. Imagine a phone that doesn't just follow you but learns your rhythm, anticipates your needs, and delivers a truly personalized experience.

Going on sale on Amazon and in retail stores from September 14th with prices starting at Rs 11,999, the TECNO POVA 6 Neo also boasts segment-first features like a 108MP AI camera and 16GB* RAM and 256GB ROM, offering a solid experience at an unbeatable price.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said "At TECNO, we believe that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. With the POVA 6 Neo, we're proud to deliver premium AI capabilities, including a segment 1st 5G with 108MP AI Camera. This smartphone is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between affordability and innovation, ensuring that consumers across the nation can experience the power of advanced AI features without compromising on quality."

Key features that make POVA 6 Neo the market disruptor:

Next-Level AI Features

Meet your new AI BFFthe POVA 6 Neo! Packed with smart tools, it turns everyday tasks into fun experiences. Transform photos into avatars with AIGC Portrait, erase unwanted objects with AI Magic Eraser, and create custom stickers with AI Cut Out. Personalize your phone with AI Wallpaper 2.0, or let AI Artboard turn doodles into art. Plus, ASK AI handles multitasking, grammar fixes, and answers on the go, keeping you ahead of the game!

Segment-First Camera Innovation

Photography fans, rejoice! The POVA 6 Neo boasts the segment 1st 5G with 108MP AI camera for stunning, detailed shots. With 3x lossless in-sensor zoom, Super Night Mode, Time-Lapse, Vlog, and Dual Video, you're ready for any moment. The 8MP front camera, with dual-color flash and AI, makes sure your selfies shine in any light.

Storage and Performance Monster

The POVA 6 Neo is a powerhouse, offering up to 16GB* of RAM and 256GB storage, first in the segment, perfect for gaming and streaming. Need more? Expand it up to 1TB! Powered by the MediaTek D6300 5G processor, it delivers smooth, high-speed performance for all your tasks.

Price and Availability

The TECNO POVA 6 Neo will be available in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colour variants, catering to all style preferences. As a part of the special launch offer POVA 6 Neo is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 12GB* + 128GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 16GB* + 256GB variant, it offers exceptional value with top-tier features. Plus, enjoy a Rs 1,000 exchange offer for even more savings! You can grab the POVA 6 Neo on Amazon or at your nearest retail store.

*MEMORY FUSION

