Power generation via renewable energy up 86 pc in India since 2014: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 7 India saw an impressive 86 per cent increase in power generation via renewable energy since 2014, from 193.5 billion units (BU) to 360 BU, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address at the 'Hamburg Sustainability Conference' in Germany, the minister said India stands as a global voice of reason in its commitment to the pursuit of a sustainable energy future that aligns with our growth ambitions and environmental responsibilities.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative increase in its renewable energy capacity since 2014, with a 175 per cent rise from 75 GW to over 208 GW today," he told the gathering.

Minister Joshi also emphasised that the International Solar Alliance, supported by over 100 countries, demonstrates India’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change through solar energy.

"India is making significant strides in the green shipping sector, and aims to be among the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and the top five by 2047," he said.

Joshi embarked on a three-day tour to Germany from October 6, and is set to hold a series of bilateral meetings to boost cooperation in sustainable development, Green Hydrogen, low-cost finance and renewable energy value chain components.

Addressing the conference, the Union Minister highlighted India’s energy transition and noted that the country has achieved significant milestones in its shift to renewable energy.

"India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule, despite having the lowest per capita emissions among G20 nations," the minister said, emphasising that energy security and access remain paramount for India, but this has never hindered the nation’s commitment to energy transition on both national and global scales.

Addressing the theme of Green Shipping, Minister Joshi emphasised the crucial role of the maritime sector in global trade and its impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

"As we progress towards achieving net-zero emissions, the necessity for sustainable maritime transport has become very important. India is making significant strides in the green shipping sector, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and international collaborations," said the minister.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched with an outlay of $2.4 billion, aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen annually by 2030, attracting over $100 billion in investments and creating more than 6 lakh jobs. Pilot projects under the NGHM, with an investment of $14 million, are already exploring the use of green hydrogen in the shipping sector.

"We are focusing on converting existing vessels to operate on green hydrogen or its derivatives. The Shipping Corporation of India is currently converting two vessels to run on green methanol," the Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor