Power giant NTPC’s mining arm surpasses 100mn tonnes coal production milestone

New Delhi, Feb 26 Government-owned power giant NTPC's coal-mining subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd. (NML) has surpassed the milestone of producing 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal.

"The milestone has been achieved on February 25, 2024, on which day the cumulative quantity of coal produced by NTPC Mining Ltd, since January 1, 2017 when coal production started in its first coal mine Pakri Barwadih, reached 100.04 MMT," according to a Power Ministry statement issued on Monday.

While the NML achieved the first 50 MMT of coal production in 1,995 days on June 19, 2022, the next 50 MMT of coal production has been achieved in less than one-third of this time, which is just 617 days, the statement said.

NML is targeting a coal production of 100 MMT per annum by the year 2030.

At present, NTPC Mining Ltd. has five operational captive coal mines, namely, Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu and Kerandari Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies.

These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

