Power & Instrumentation Guj Ltd. Secures Major Contracts Worth Rs 28.41 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 17: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912) one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has been awarded significant contracts worth Rs 28.41 Cr. under the Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana (MUJY) for the electrification of un-electrified and partially electrified habitations and households in Sahibganj District, Jharkhand.

The awarded contracts include:

* Under Contract Part I , the company will handle the loading, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the electrification infrastructure, ensuring that rural habitations with fewer than and more than 10 households, as well as urban areas, receive reliable electricity. The total contract price for this part is Rs 22.92 Cr.

* Under Contract Part II , the company will conduct a wide range of activities, including site survey, planning, design, engineering, assembly, manufacturing, testing, and the supply of necessary materials. The total contract price for this part is Rs 5.49 Cr.

The projects aim to enhance electrification in both rural and urban areas of Sahibganj District, aligning with the objectives of the MukhyamantriUjjawal Jharkhand Yojana to improve living standards through better infrastructure.

With a proven track record of successfully executing similar contracts having approximate value of above Rs 100 Cr, PIGL, brings extensive experience and expertise to these new projects. Their history of delivering high-quality, efficient solutions in the power infrastructure sector underscores their capability to meet the demands of these contracts under the Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana.

Commenting on the received contracts, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, said, "Receiving these pivotal contracts under the Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana represents a significant milestone for Power & Instrumentation Guj Ltd. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver high-impact solutions for major infrastructure projects.

We are deeply honored to have been entrusted with this responsibility, and we are fully dedicated to meeting and exceeding the expectations set forth in the contracts. Our team is well-prepared to undertake the comprehensive scope of work involved, including the supply of plant and equipment as well as the provision of meticulous installation services.

The electrification of both rural and urban areas of Sahibganj District is a critical initiative for enhancing living standards and supporting the overall development goals of the region. Power & Instrumentation Guj Ltd. is resolute in its commitment to delivering these projects with the utmost precision, ensuring timely completion and adherence to the highest quality standards.

We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to achieve the successful implementation of these projects and contribute positively to the communities we serve. This endeavours reflects our ongoing dedication to advancing infrastructure and fostering sustainable development."

