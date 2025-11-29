Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited’s Subsidiary, Peaton Electricals Company Limited received CPRI Approval for 11 kV, 3000Amp Busduct system

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and infrastructure development sector, has announced that its subsidiary, Peaton Electricals Company Limited, has received approval from the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Govindpura, Bhopal, for its 11 kV, 3000 Amp segregated phase busduct systems.

This approval marks an important milestone as CPRI is the national authority responsible for testing and certifying electrical equipment for safety, reliability, and performance. With this certification, Peaton Electricals' busduct system is now validated for use in critical power infrastructure projects across industries.

A busduct system is a specialised arrangement used to safely transfer high-volume electrical power from one point to another. Instead of using multiple heavy cables, a busduct uses enclosed metal conductors, which makes the transfer of electricity more organised, efficient, and secure. A segregated phase busduct ensures that each electrical phase is kept in a separate compartment, reducing heat, improving safety, and preventing electrical faults.

Key advantages of a segregated phase busduct system include:

Higher safety: Each phase is isolated, lowering the risk of short circuits or overheating.

Each phase is isolated, lowering the risk of short circuits or overheating. Better efficiency: Power is transmitted with lower losses compared to conventional cable systems.

Power is transmitted with lower losses compared to conventional cable systems. Longer life and easier maintenance: Its structured design allows for simple inspections and reduces wear and tear.

Its structured design allows for simple inspections and reduces wear and tear. Space-saving solution: Busducts require less installation space, making them suitable for plants, factories, data centres, and power stations.

The 11 kV, 3000 Amp rating makes the approved busduct system suitable for high-demand environments such as industrial facilities, commercial complexes, and utility installations where stable and high-capacity power distribution is essential.

This development strengthens PIGL's position in the electrical infrastructure segment and supports its continued efforts to deliver dependable power distribution solutions to a wide range of customers across the country.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, “We are pleased with the CPRI approval for our 11 kV, 3000 Amp segregated phase busduct system. This certification strengthens our product portfolio and supports our efforts to deliver safe, reliable, and high-quality power distribution solutions. It also opens up new opportunities for PIGL in upcoming industrial and infrastructure projects, helping us serve our customers with greater confidence and expand our presence in the power equipment segment.”

