Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Awarded Contract for Development of Substation at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912) a leading player in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has been awarded with the prestigious contract for the Development of Substation at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad, Adani Group.

This significant project is poised to enhance the infrastructure of the airport and contribute to its operational efficiency.

The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued by Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd., acknowledging M/s. Power Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.'s expertise and commitment to excellence. The contract, valued at Rs 20.93 Crore, encompasses comprehensive development tasks in line with the agreed scope of work.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Project works are slated to be completed and delivered to the Employer within Four months from the effective date, commencing on May 7, 2024. This ensures swift progress and adherence to timelines.

In summary, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. looks forward to collaborating closely with Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd., Adani Group to ensure the successful completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe. This endeavour underscores the company's dedication to contributing to the growth and modernization of infrastructure in the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "we are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the contract for the Development of Substation at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Adani Group.

This opportunity underscores our dedication to excellence and our commitment to enhancing infrastructure for the benefit of the community. We look forward to delivering this project with precision and efficiency, ensuring it meets the highest standards of quality and safety."

