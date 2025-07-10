VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), a prominent player in the electrical contracting and equipment sector, has been awarded its fifth significant work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited for the prestigious Udaipur Air Terminal project in Rajasthan.

This latest contract, valued at ₹2.59 Cr, reinforces PIGL's pivotal role in shaping critical infrastructure for one of India's key aviation hubs. The new order involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ELV raceways and cable tray work at the Udaipur Air Terminal.

The project is slated for completion within six months from the contract's effective date, showcasing PIGL's expertise in delivering time-sensitive, high-precision electrical infrastructure.

This new order adds to a series of earlier contracts from the same client, which include:

* ₹21.41 Cr (awarded on 5th May 2025)

* ₹24.77 Cr (awarded on 21st May 2025)

* ₹6.25 Cr (awarded on 5th June 2025)

* ₹1.33 Cr (awarded on 9th June 2025)

With this addition, the total cumulative value of contracts awarded for the Udaipur Air Terminal project now stands at ₹56.36 Cr, reflecting PIGL's growing strategic role in the airport's infrastructure development.

Proven Airport Infrastructure Expertise

This milestone further reinforces Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited's credentials as a trusted partner in delivering high-precision and critical electrical infrastructure for aviation hubs. With a proven legacy of completing over 35 airport infrastructure projects across India, PIGL has developed unmatched expertise in handling large-scale, time-sensitive, and technically demanding assignments within highly regulated and operationally sensitive environments.

Commenting on the update, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "Securing a series of back-to-back orders for the Udaipur Air Terminal is more than just a business milestone it is a valuable opportunity to showcase our legacy of delivering precision-driven electrical infrastructure in highly complex and sensitive environments.

Airports present unique challenges in terms of execution, compliance, and coordination, and we take immense pride in being entrusted with such a critical project. This engagement not only reinforces our reputation but also strengthens our credentials for future high-value infrastructure projects across India."

