Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Secures Rs21.41 Cr EPC Contract for Udaipur Air Terminal Power Supply

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited worth Rs 21.41 Cr for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and client handover of the power supply system electrical work at Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan.

The order, valued at Rs 21.41 Cr, covers the detailed engineering and design of the power supply system, the provision of all necessary electrical equipment, the complete installation and integration process, rigorous testing and commissioning to ensure compliance with aviation standards, and the final handover to the client with full operational readiness. The project is scheduled for completion within six months from the date of award of the contract.

This award represents yet another milestone in Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited's ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey EPC solutions for airport facilities. It reinforces PIGL's proven track record in providing mission-critical power infrastructure to aviation clients, demonstrating the company's ability to meet the most stringent reliability and safety requirements. With this order PIGL has once again underlined its position as the preferred EPC partner for both greenfield and brownfield airport projects across India.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "Securing the Udaipur Air Terminal order marks yet another significant milestone in our airport EPC portfolio.

Our project team is fully committed to delivering this critical power supply system within the stipulated six-month timeframe, adhering to the highest safety and quality standards at every stage of execution. Leveraging our proven capabilities in detailed engineering, seamless integration, and rigorous testing, we are confident of achieving operational readiness well before deadline.

As we continue to expand our focus on the Extra High Voltage segment, we anticipate securing further airport and infrastructure projects that will benefit from our deep domain expertise and disciplined project management approach."

