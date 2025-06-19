Powerhouse GFS ignites the future with grand groundbreaking featuring Bollywood star Chitrangda Singh!

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], June 19: GFS Developments, a global leader in real estate with a 25-year legacy of excellence, proudly marked a spectacular groundbreaking ceremony held yesterday at 4 PM. The prestigious event was graced by celebrated Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who joined GFS in unveiling its vision for redefining luxury living in the UAE.

GFS Developments celebrated the groundbreaking of Coventry Gardens at the Dubai Land Residence Complex, heralding the launch of an exclusive residential community just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa. Studios start from AED 450,000*, each with private parking, and are available with a booking amount of only AED 25,000. Attendees were also introduced to a flexible 3-year post-handover payment plan: just 1% per month over 60 months, making luxury living both accessible and budget-friendly.

The event, attended by top-tier media, investors, and special invitees, offered an exclusive glimpse into GFS's flagship developments in Dubai.

Dubai Projects Showcased:

* Coventry Gardens - Dubai Land Residential Complex

* Stylish studios to two-bedroom apartments with rooftop gardens, close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Airport.

* Coventry 66 - Dubai South

* Modern, well-connected apartments near Al Maktoum International Airport and major lifestyle hubs.

* Coming soon in JVC, DLRC, Dubai South, DIC, Dubai Islands.

* Chitrangda Singh on GFS in Dubai

"I'm thrilled to be part of GFS Developmentsit's a brand that's truly redefining smart, luxurious living in Dubai. Coventry Gardens, in particular, feels like a perfect blend of elegance and affordabilitysomething that modern families and investors will genuinely value. Walking through their show apartment and hearing the team's passion, it's clear why GFS is quickly becoming a name to watch in Dubai real estate.

With their growing presence along major Dubai highways, it's evident that GFS isn't just building homesthey're building a brand of trust and leadership. I had a wonderful time experiencing it all. The space is absolutely stunningI can already imagine the beautiful life someone would lead here. It's bright, it's warm, and it's been crafted with such attention to detail.

What I love most is how GFS has truly thought of everythingfrom design to finance. It feels effortless, yet so elegant. I wish them all the very best!"

Chitrangda Singh, Actor

About GFS Developments

Headquartered in Dubai & London with operational hubs in Canada, USA, Turkey, France, Germany, UAE, and South Africa, GFS Developments is an internationally acclaimed real estate company committed to building lifestyle-driven communities rooted in trust, quality, and innovation. With accolades such as "Fastest Growing Brand of the Year" and "Brand of the Year" for three consecutive years, GFS continues to elevate real estate across borders. PR and event done by Shaaz Media events.

Website: www.gfsdevelopments.ae

Email: info@gfsdevelopments.ae

