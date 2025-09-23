Powering Global Aspirations Together — Glocal, GloEdge, Pearlwise, and Immigrow

New Delhi [India], September 22: In a landmark development for India's immigration and global mobility sector, four distinguished companies — Glocal Opportunities,GloEdge Visas , Pearlwise Immigration, and Immigrow Visas — have announced a historic collaboration. In this unique ecosystem, GloEdge Visas, Pearlwise Immigration,and Immigrow Visas will now be powered by Glocal Opportunities, bringing together unmatched expertise, innovation, and credibility under one umbrella.

This one-of-a-kind alliance, unveiled at a high-profile event in New Delhi, is being hailed as an extraordinary step for an industry that has long been considered fragmented and stigmatized. Often labeled with terms like “kabootarbaazi”, the immigration sector has battled negative perceptions. With this collaboration, the four brands have pledged to transform the culture, professionalism, and trust in global mobility services to bring the much-needed recognition in this industry.

Glocal Opportunities – The backbone of the collaboration with 17 years of global outsourcing and now carrying 25+ years of immigration expertise, a multinational presence spanning India, Germany, UK, and USA. Founded by Ms. Paran Arora and chaired by Mr. Rohit Sharma, Glocal brings unmatched global mobility knowledge, robust processing systems, and trusted leadership.

GloEdge Visas – Founded and led by Mr. Prrabhjot Singh Saathi, Managing Director, GloEdge is driven by the motto “Your Edge to Global Success” and focuses on comprehensive visa programs across business and investment besides skilled.

Pearlwise Immigration – Founded by Mr. Bharat Kapoor and Mr. Aman Verma, Pearlwise specializes in providing tailored immigration solutions with a client-centric approach.

Immigrow Visas – Founded by Ms. Rithika Vashist, Immigrow is known for its youthful energy and innovative solutions specific for southern India.

A Shared Vision for the Industry

The idea behind this alliance was envisioned by Mr. Rohit Sharma, followed by Ms. Paran Arora, and it was further thoughtfully shaped and strengthened by the founders of the companies.

As Chairperson of Glocal Opportunities, known for his unmatched strategy, execution, and people-first leadership, Mr. Sharma sees this as more than an association — it is a movement.

“For too long, the immigration industry has struggled with credibility. By uniting four strong brands under one roof, we are creating a corporate-driven, ethical, and globally benchmarked ecosystem. This collaboration is a defining moment — one that will change lives and transform how the world views immigration services,” said Mr. Rohit Sharma at the event.

Changing the Game for Clients & Employees

Unlike traditional models, this ecosystem emphasizes corporate culture — ensuring structured processes, global standards, and professional growth for employees, while guaranteeing transparency and confidence for clients.

Together, the four companies offer the broadest range of visa services under one umbrella — including immigration, study abroad, investment visas, business migration, tourist visas, jobs abroad, and language training as another vertical — making this collaboration the most comprehensive and trustworthy platform in the industry.

A New Era Begins

With this alliance, Glocal Opportunities,GloEdge Visas, Pearlwise Immigration, and Immigrow Visas are not only building a business collaboration but also leading a movement to professionalize the immigration sector, create global benchmarks, and empower Indian aspirants with opportunities worldwide.

Watch the full video of this event here: https://bit.ly/4nEahQJ

