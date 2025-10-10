Powering Growth: Rushil Decor Commences Trial Run Production at Phase 2 of its State-of-the-Art Jumbo Laminate Plant

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10: Rushil Decor Limited (NSE: RUSHIL, BSE: 533470), a leader in the Indian decorative laminate and MDF panel board industry, is pleased to announce the commencement of trial run production under Phase 2 of its advanced Jumbo Size Laminates manufacturing facility, located at Village Itla, Near Kalyanpura Patia, Gandhinagar-Mansa Road, Taluka Mansa, District Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This development follows the successful commercial launch of Phase 1 operations at the same facility, as previously communicated.

Phase 2 of the project adds a significant additional production capacity of approximately 1.6 million sheets per annum (based on 1 mm thickness), marking a major milestone in the company's growth strategy. The combined capacity from Phase 1 and 2 now stands at 2.8 million sheets per annum, aimed at catering to high-growth international markets including the USA, Europe and developed Western Markets

"As we are in the mid of FY2026, we are targeting consolidated revenues of approximately ₹11,000 million," said Mr. Rushil K. Thakkar, Managing Director of Rushil Decor Limited. "The expansion through Phase 2 not only strengthens our product portfolio but also enhances capacity, scale and global competitiveness. Our strategic focus remains on innovation, capacity augmentation and expanding our footprint in both domestic and international markets."

The Phase 2 expansion aligns with Rushil Decor's commitment to complete the project by Q3 FY26, as previously outlined. This brownfield development is expected to positively contribute to both top-line and bottom-line performance during FY 2025-26.

With the integrated capacities from both phases, the plant is projected to generate additional annual revenues of approximately ₹300 crore, with an EBITDA margin of around 11%. The company has already secured export orders for a significant portion of its Jumbo laminates total capacity and is on track to ramp up full-scale production in the upcoming quarters.

This expansion is part of Rushil Decor's broader strategy to address the growing global demand for high-quality, value-added laminates, while further reinforcing its position as a premium supplier in key international markets.

About Rushil Decor Limited

Founded in 1993, Rushil Decor Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer in the wood panel industry, with a core focus on MDF boards, laminates, PVC /WPC boards and plywood through a strategic joint venture. Our products are well recognized under the trusted "VIR" brand.

Rushil Decor operates six manufacturing facilities strategically located in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, enabling sustainable sourcing and production.

As the third-largest player in India's MDF market, Rushil Decor is among the country's largest organized manufacturers in this segment. Its robust distribution network comprises over 700 distributors and 4,675 retailers, with a growing export footprint in 57+ countries.

Rushil Decor continues to drive innovation and scale, positioning itself as a forward-looking leader in the global wood panel industry.

For more information, please visit: www.rushil.com

