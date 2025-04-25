Powering India's Maritime Excellence by Capt Bjorn Hojgaard

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25: India is a global leader in maritime manpower, with Indian seafarers making up nearly 10% of the world's maritime workforce. Anglo-Eastern, the largest third-party ship management company with 750+ vessels under technical management and around 500 more under crew management, has consistently invested in India's maritime talent, training, and infrastructure.

With over 39,000 seafarers across 65+ nationalities, Anglo-Eastern boasts a commanding Indian presence52% of its seafarers are Indian, with Indian officers constituting 94% of its tanker fleet's senior officers. This core segment of our workforce is built on a foundation of rigorous training, high ethical standards, and a strong focus on upskilling for the future.

Anglo-Eastern's commitment to India is evident through its award-winning Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy (AEMA) and two of its four global training centres, including its flagship in Mumbai. These institutions are equipped with state-of-the-art simulators, workshops, and dual-fuel handling facilities, preparing more than 2,000 cadets annually to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving maritime sector.

Recognising the rise in complex vessel technologies and new fuel types, Anglo-Eastern has proactively developed infrastructure to train seafarers on dual-fuel engines and bunkering - with the most recent deployment being the world's first LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid that was unveiled at AEMA in February this year. Future-proofing the skills of our seafarers ensures continued relevance, also positioning Anglo-Eastern as a leader in sustainability and innovation within ship management.

The company's Fleet Performance Centre (AEFPC) in Mumbai, operational since 2021, exemplifies its push toward digital transformation. In 2024 alone, AEFPC monitored over 16,500 voyages, resulting in a 63,000 MT reduction in fuel use and 189,000 MT less CO2 emissionsa testament to how data-driven insights can drive environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Anglo-Eastern's success is also rooted in its people-first approach. With an in-house Career Care Programme, the company ensures seafarers receive continuous guidance on promotions, vessel transitions, and shore-based career opportunities. Over 70% of Anglo-Eastern's seafarers are promoted internally, supported by a robust training pipeline and a commitment to long-term career development.

Moreover, the company's WeCare initiative, one of the largest seafarer well-being programmes globallytouches the lives of over 32,000 seafarers and their families annually, reinforcing Anglo-Eastern's belief that a healthy crew is essential to a healthy fleet.

Alongside its achievements, Anglo-Eastern acknowledges the challenges that exist in ensuring a growing supply of seafarers that are future-ready. The company advocates for more simulator-based training, updating of curriculums to reflect modern vessel operations, and streamlining of certification processes. It also calls for collective action across the industry and governments to build a safer, smarter maritime workforce.

To aspiring seafarers, Anglo-Eastern offers a compelling message: with the right training, passion, and integrity, a rewarding global career awaits. As Anglo-Eastern continues to shape a better maritime future, it remains committed to nurturing its people and associated communities alongside an unwavering commitment to India and its seafarers.

The author of this article is the CEO of Hong Kong-headquartered shipping conglomerate, Anglo-Eastern Group - one of the largest employers of merchant navy officers of Indian nationality

