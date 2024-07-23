Powering Lives: MASSIMO's Successful Blood Donation Drive 2024

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23: MASSIMO proudly announces the success of its 2024 Blood Donation Drive, held across various branches in India. This annual initiative, witnessed remarkable participation and enthusiasm from Team MASSIMO, along with their friends and family members whereby almost 5000 people across India donated blood. Their unwavering commitment to this noble cause reflects the true spirit of MASSIMO's mission: Powering Lives and Saving Lives.

Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner of MASSIMO, expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "This initiative wouldn't have been possible without the collective effort of our team, their families, and our valuable partners. Their dedication and willingness to donate blood demonstrate our shared commitment to making a tangible difference in society."

Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head - India, added, "We are overwhelmed by the response and success of this year's Blood Donation Drive. The drive is now in its second year as Pan India expansion of MASSIMO started in 2022, it is inspiring to see our team and partners come together for such a noble cause. MASSIMO aims to continue this tradition every year on Blood Donor Day, ensuring that the company contributes to saving lives and supporting the community."

MASSIMO extends its deepest thanks to all the blood banks and hospitals for their invaluable support and partnership. Together, they have shown that with commitment and collaboration, a significant impact can be made.

MASSIMO is dedicated to delivering quality products and services, ensuring reliability and excellence in everything it does. MASSIMO specializes in advanced battery solutions, inverters, solar and other power solutions designed to meet the energy needs of modern homes and businesses. Here's to powering and saving lives, today and always.

