Powerlook collaborates with Flipkart and Myntra to launch an exciting new collection

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Powerlook, a leading fastest growing D2C menswear fashion brand, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra to introduce its latest collection. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Powerlook's journey and is set to drive substantial growth in the brand's overall growth.

Powerlook's collaboration with Flipkart and Myntra is a strategic move aimed at expanding its reach and offering its distinctive fashion line to a broader audience. With a stylish collection of almost 500 unique styles available to a growing registered customer base of over (350 million - from metros to tier 2 and 3+ regions), Powerlook has good leverage to democratise fashion by reaching out to a wider array of shoppers through Flipkart’s & Myntra’s reach in smaller towns and cities.

Consumers can choose from a range of styles across categories priced from INR 399 onwards, the Powerlook selection includes shirts, jerseys, oversized tees, varsity jackets, etc. Powerlook’s growth vision is poised to have a substantial impact on its revenue along with engaging more shoppers in India through this partnership with Flipkart & Myntra.

Betting on this collaboration, Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook says, “Powerlook anticipates substantial revenue growth as a result of this collaboration. By expanding its reach through Flipkart and Myntra, the brand aims to increase its sales by an estimated 30% within the first year of this partnership, driven by increased visibility and accessibility to a wider audience. We are also hoping to enter into new demographics and regions, capitalizing on Flipkart and Myntra's pan-India presence”, he adds. Also, this new avenue of marketplace will be helping us to achieve our 5X growth by FY 2025.

“Our goal is to offer an expertly curated assortment from Powerlook's latest collection, designed to align seamlessly with the preferences and fashion trends embraced by Flipkart and Myntra customers. In addition to this, we also plan to introduce collaborative promotions and exclusive deals to incentivize customers and drive sales. The synergy between Powerlook's fashion-forward offerings and the extensive customer base of Flipkart and Myntra is expected to drive these impressive results,” adds Heena Pawar, Business Head at Powerlook.

Amar Pawar, Chief Designer and co-founder of Powerlook expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership is a testament to Powerlook's commitment to making high-quality men's fashion accessible to all. We are excited to bring our latest collection to Flipkart and Myntra's discerning customers and look forward to strong revenue growth as a result."

Powerlook is a pioneering name in the fast fashion and direct-to-consumer menswear sector. With a focus on international style, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, Powerlook has risen to prominence as a global leader in the fashion industry. The brand's commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and responsible fashion is reflected in its products and business operations.

For more details please visit: www.powerlook.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor