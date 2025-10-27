PowerTel selects Tejas Networks for 400Gbps upgrade of its pan-India DWDM Network

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has won a Telecom Capacity Augmentation Project for implementing a next-generation SDN-based DWDM network with PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The comprehensive project involves network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of 400Gbps DWDM system at new greenfield sites and for the upgradation of existing links. Tejas is deploying its state-of-the-art, multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN product that is capable of delivering up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and also supports advanced alien wavelength technology.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with PowerTel to augment the backbone capacity of their pan-India DWDM network to address the exploding demand for high-bandwidth connectivity from data center providers, telcos, government and large enterprises. Our pioneering alien wavelength solution offers a cost-effective transition path for global telecom operators to significantly boost capacities on their brownfield networks while enhancing supply chain diversity and accelerating time-to-market for new services. With over a decade-long experience in researching and perfecting this technology, our company is one of the very few optical networking suppliers in the world to have commercially deployed alien wavelength technology at scale over diverse and complex third-party optical line systems."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com.

