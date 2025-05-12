PPS Motors Launches MG Windsor PRO in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12: JSW MG Motor India, today, launched MG Windsor PRO at PPS Motors MG showroom at LB Nagar, Hyderabad that will elevate the business class travel experience with the inclusion of new tech and safety features, along with a new 52.9 kWh battery pack. The MG Windsor has witnessed phenomenal customer response since its launch and the addition of the PRO series will further strengthen its market performance. Launched at an attractive introductory BaaS price of INR 12.49L + INR 4.5/km and ex-showroom price of INR 17,49,800 (Valid for first 8,000 bookings), the MG Windsor PRO promises to accelerate the rapid transition to EVs.

Key Highlights:

* The MG Windsor PRO will be available at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 17,49,800 (valid for first 8,000 bookings)

* MG Windsor PRO will be available in the Essence PRO variant

* The company has onboarded new financiers, such as IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime, to further the reach of BaaS*

* MG Windsor became the fastest EV to achieve the 20K sales milestone since launch

Product Highlights:

* PRO Battery: Larger battery pack of 52.9 kWh, offering certified range of 449 kms** (MIDC P1+P2)

* PRO Safety: Offered with 12 major ADAS L2 features, providing a safe driving experience every time

* PRO Tech: Equipped with Vehicle2Load and Vehicle2Vehicle, capable of powering up other appliances and e-vehicles

* PRO Convenience: Enhanced comfort and convenience with the addition of Powered Tailgate

* PRO Interiors: Dual-tone Ivory and Black interiors enhance the premium appeal of the car

* PRO Style: 3 new colour shades (Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red) offered with 18" dual tone machined alloys

JSW MG Motor India has on-boarded new financiers, such as IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime to expand the reach of its Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS), an innovative ownership package that has made EV ownership flexible for Indian car buyers. This innovative ownership scheme was first launched in September 2024 and today is supported by six financiers, including Bajaj Finserv, Herofi0n Corp, Ecofy, VidyutTech, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime. The company will offer lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of MG Windsor PRO. In addition, JSW MG Motor India will offer its 3-60 assured buyback plan*** for the MG Windsor PRO which ensures that it will retain 60% of its value after 3 years.

Speaking on the launch of MG Windsor PRO, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "MG Windsor has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of India's 4W-EV segment, winning customers over with its compelling value proposition. Positive word-of-mouth from early buyers fuelled its rapid acceptance, extending its reach beyond metro cities into Tier II and III markets. By introducing a product that stands apart from the conventional, we have successfully connected with a new wave of buyers. Alongside our partners, we remain committed to redefining the Indian auto landscape by delivering relevant innovations at the right time with the right technology. The launch of the MG Windsor PRO reflects our commitment to providing expanded choices, instilling greater confidence in EVs in general, and inviting more customers to venture confidently into the future of sustainable mobility."

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, "The MG Windsor has been a landmark success for MG Motor India, emerging as the highest-selling EV in the country. With the introduction of the MG Windsor PRO, we are building on that success - offering a significantly extended battery range, cutting-edge safety features including ADAS, and a suite of enhancements designed to deliver greater comfort and convenience to our customers. We have already received around 225 bookings for the MG Windsor PRO in Telangana and we are thankful to all our customers for their overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO."

PRO Battery, Interiors & Style: The Windsor PRO, now comes with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering an extended certified range of 449 km** (MIDC P1 + P2), while delivering 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. In addition, the Windsor PRO will offer three new and vibrant colour options, Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red, along with a new 18" dual tone machined alloys, enhancing its style quotient. The new dual-tone Ivory and Black interiors will entail an all-new cabin experience.

PRO Safety: The Windsor PRO also comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 major features with 3 levels of warnings (audio, visual and haptic), always ensuring the safety of occupants. These features include Traffic Jam Assist, Vehicle Safe Stop, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance (Sub-function of ACC), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warning. Automatic Emergency braking system, and Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance.

PRO Tech & Convenience: The new Windsor PRO gets a suite of "PRO" features elevating comfort, technology and luxury. It now gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technologies. The V2L features allow users to power external devices directly from the car, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike. While the V2V technology enables energy sharing capabilities between compatible EVs - underscoring MG's commitment to sustainable innovation. The car also comes equipped with a Powered Tailgate, adding a touch of convenience for customers.

The MG Windsor PRO features the futuristic AeroGlide design language and is built on MG's Global Smart Electric Platform, renowned for its reliability. The new interiors are plush, and the reclinable (up to 135 degrees) Aero Lounge seats turn every journey into a premium experience. Additionally, the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof adds to the business-class experience. Immersive technology powered by i-SMART # with 80+ connected features,100+ AI-based voice commands, and entertainment features is powered by a massive 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors), formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build an innovative and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localization.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car and India's first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

Website: www.mgmotor.co.in

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MGMotorIN

Instagram: instagram.com/MGMotorIN

Twitter: twitter.com/MGMotorIn/

LinkedIn: in.linkedin.com/company/mgmotorindialtd

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor