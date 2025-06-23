PPS Motors - Mahindra's Largest Dealer in India - Expands its Operations in Maharashtra; Inaugurates 2 New Dealerships at Katraj, Pune and Saswad

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: PPS Motors, a part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of two newest Mahindra dealerships in Pune, Maharashtra. The inauguration of the facility at Katraj, Ambegaon was attended by Mr. Baneswar Banerjee, National Sales Head & VP, Mahindra, and other senior officials from both the organizations. Apart from this, the company had also inaugurated another dealership at Saswad near Pune.

The latest facility, strategically located at Katraj, Ambegaon along the bustling NH-4 corridor, sits at the heart of one of Pune's key automotive hubs. This 6,500 sq. ft. showroom can display 6 vehicles together and is designed to provide holistic customer experience - offering Mahindra's full range of Passenger Vehicles (ICE & EV). With a modern colour palette, dramatic lighting, intuitive technology and a seamless interaction, every element of the space in the dealership showroom is crafted to evoke the sense of progressive design, intelligent innovation and refined elegance. The customers will step into an immersive environment complete with a showcase of Mahindra's breakthrough technologies - from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world along with Hero features.

With this launch, PPS Motors further strengthens its extensive footprint in India as the group now operates 137 Mahindra touchpoints in six states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In FY 2025 alone, the group sold over 37,000 Mahindra vehicles, underscoring its position as Mahindra's largest sales and after-sales partner in India.

PPS Motors - Scaling Ambitions in Pune

The Katraj dealership marks PPS Motors' 8th Mahindra touchpoint in Pune, comprising 7 showrooms and 1 workshop. Having entered the Pune market in July 2024, the group has already sold over 2,500 Mahindra vehicles in the city in under a year's time. With a robust expansion plan in place, PPS Motors aims to add 3 more showrooms and 2 workshops, taking the total to 13 Mahindra touchpoints in Pune region. With this enhanced presence, the company is targeting to double its annual sales from Pune to 4,500 to 5,000 vehicles, with an estimated revenue of Rs.800 - 1,000 crore in the next one year.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are excited to strengthen our longstanding partnership with Mahindra with the inauguration of our 137th Mahindra facility. Our journey with Mahindra spans nearly seven decades and is built on a foundation of shared values, trust, and customer-first thinking. With our deep understanding of evolving customer needs and Mahindra's advanced, future-ready vehicles, we remain committed to delivering a truly best-in-class ownership experience."

In 2024, as per industry reports, Maharashtra witnessed a 3.93 per cent increase with around 4,50,000 cars as compared to 4,33,000 cars in 2023. The state of Maharashtra was also the top buyer of electric cars and SUVs in the period between January to April 2025, data on Vahan portal revealed.

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. PPS Motors represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 20 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 18,800 crores in FY 2024.

