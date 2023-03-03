Praadis Education getting closer to the dream of global education

With the intent to design a future where it would just need a wish and not wealth to get a fine education for a child, Praadis Technologies launched its first-ever digital learning App termed as 'Praadis Education'.

Praadis Education is a dream that realized for its founders who were parents themselves and knew children like the back of their hand. Through Praadis Education Learning App, their emphasis is on imparting knowledge in its true sense without having to lose the classroom-type environment. And for that reason, the 'App' is loaded with immersive education material for each grade and every board. The digital live class feature enjoyed by numerous learners living across India and abroad has made it the most dependable 'App' for school going children and various competitive exam aspirants.

The company is creditable for carving out a path of its own in the digital education world by providing affordable content and excellent customer service. With the most up-to-date instructional creative content like 4D AR games, e-Books and videos in a story-telling format, the pricing of the subscription is also one that is unheard-of in the ed-tech segment.

Additionally, to keep parents' worries at bay, Praadis Technologies also offers the 'Praadis Parent App' that helps parents in monitoring their child's day-to-day scholastic activity, progress and performance by serving on platter the statistics that show number of classes attended, course covered, time spent on each subject, tests, performance results, post-test progress, etc. This app is the sincerest effort made by the company to deliver all the information right into the hands of parents and shoulder the parental responsibility of taking informed decisions related to a child's education. This application instituted by the company can be downloaded easily on any smart device. It is free and operational without any added cost. If you are already subscribed to 'Praadis Education' package, it covers the expense of this application too. As per the records of our perception data from parents, 90 per cent parents who took the survey suggest that the app is informative and most useful one by far for them.

One other reason for the institute's success is its excellent customer support team. 'Mentors' at Praadis Education are at student disposal to resolve any queries that may arise or arrange for special doubt-resolving sessions in case a student needs it for his area of difficulty.

The founders of Praadis Education wanted to see every parent becoming capable of not only providing a standard education to their child but also constantly be involved and connected to what their child is learning in the easiest possible way. The two apps offered at price of one for both parent and child respectively are doing wonders and have successfully won the trust of thousands of parents across the globe. The founders Prashant Bhatia and Aditi Bhatia view education as a right for all students and not a privilege that is enjoyed by few. Their success speaks for their endeavours.

