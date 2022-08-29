Prabal group to sponsor "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan -2022" commencing on September 1

Under an initiative to promote sports in the state, the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab is organising "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2022" from September 1st to October 21st.

Prabal group is one of the main designated sponsors of the event which is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, S. Bhagwant Mann.

The inaugural function will be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Jalandhar on August 29th at 4PM.

The Chairman of Prabal Group Sulakhan Singh Kang while speaking on the Punjab Government's initiative stated,"It is a matter of honour and pride for us that our organisation has been given the chance to become a part of this prestigious event. S. Bhagwant Mann is a man of the masses who he is taking various steps to keep the youth motivated and this event is a fine example of his vision."

Block level tournaments will be held from September 1st to 7th followed by district level tournaments from September 12 to 22nd. The final state level tournaments will be organised from October 10th to 21st.

Prabal Group has always participated actively in programs organized for the larger good of the state and its people. It is the company's policy to extend support to the government at every step to motivate youth.

Prabal takes pride in being one of the most reliable and innovative steel manufacturers in India. The company's products including TMT bars have superior strength, ductility, and high thermal resistance that meet the construction needs of the esteemed customers.

This Story has been provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor