Prabhat Kumar & Neha Malik's song 'Apni To Party' crosses 1 million views on YouTube

New Delhi [India], December 29: Prabhat Kumar and Neha Malik's latest music video Apni To Party has been creating waves ever since its release. Now the latest update is that the song has hit a major milestone by crossing 1 million + views on YouTube soon after its release. The magnetic chemistry between the lead pair and their individual performances are being loved by the audience.

The song was launched at a grand event in Mumbai recently in the presence of the whole team including lead stars Prabhat, Neha and director Rahul Khan. The success of the song isn't limited to YouTube alone because it has become a social media sensation too, with thousands of Instagrammers creating reels on it.

The foot tapping beats of Apni To Party, coupled with the power packed vocals of Kuwar Virk and his compelling rap, have struck a chord with the audience globally. Rahul Khan, celebrated for his award-winning short films such as Beti Hindustan Ki and Insaniyat, has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of music videos, proving that his directorial magic knows no bounds.

What sets Apni To Party apart is not only its upbeat music but also the way Rahul has made it a visual treat. The video's vibrant storytelling, complemented by the charismatic performances of Prabhat and Neha Malik, has smitten the audience.

As the view count for Apni To Party continues to skyrocket, the song's influence extends far beyond social media. The way the song is already becoming popular in the parties is a rare sight. As the song's popularity is growing rapidly, no doubt it will become the most played song at New Year parties.

Aravali Productions has produced the music video in collaboration with Lulumolu Entertainment and it's an absolute winner in terms of providing entertainment. From casting the right talent to acing every department of production, Team Lulumolu Entertainment and Aravali Productions's combination has proved again why they are among the best in the entertainment industry right now.

