Prabhu Chandra Mishra honoured with Atal Samman Award at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, India

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vajpayee, many personalities who played an important role in various fields were honored on December 24, 2022, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi during 9th Atal Samman Samaroh.

Hundreds of well-known personalities from different fields like political, religious, social, educational, film world etc participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, famous MP and actor Manoj Tiwari, Santosh Tandon former National Vice President of BJP and patron of the ceremony Shyam Jaju, MLA Ajay Mahawar, Vice Chairman of the ceremony Neeraj Gupta and many other luminaries were present.

Prabhu Chandra Mishra received an honourable Atal Samman Award (Atal Anveshi Shikhar Samman) during this event for his excellence in field of science & research. His area of work is StemCell & Regenerative Medicine in infertility especially when IVF also fails. The diseases like premature ovarian failure, thin endometrium, Asherman syndrome Etc have shown satisfactory results with body's own cells. PRP & bone marrow derived StemCells Research have shown promising hope for these patients/ couples who are struggling for their own child's. Prabhu Mishra is the President of International Association of StemCell & Regenerative Medicine and ace Regenerative Medicine scientist and travelled around the globe for his work. He also wrote an interesting book on stemcells, called StemCell & Regenerative Medicine in infertility. IASRM also conducts various training programs in Regenerative Medicine to create awareness to the community and health care providers.

In a glittering ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, Prabhu Mishra received the trophy amidst a gathering of top politicians, entrepreneurs and artistes.

