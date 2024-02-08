Prabhu Shree Ram’s Return to Ayodhya Celebrations in Mumbai – Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The city of Mumbai recently bore witness to an extraordinary event, the Prabhu Shree Ram Aagman Rally, organized by the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust on January 20, 2024. The rally was not only a grand display of deep devotion to Lord Rama and a celebration of communal harmony but also a heartfelt tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This unique gathering succeeded in bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering unity, and creating a profound sense of community spirit.

One of the remarkable features of the rally was the active participation of members from the visually disabled community, who took center stage to sing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama. Their involvement not only underscored their unwavering dedication to the cultural significance of the event but also served as a testament to the inclusive ethos of the rally. The harmonious melodies presented by these visually impaired singers enriched the cultural tapestry of the event, emphasizing that the spirit of unity transcends physical boundaries.

Distinguished guests, including spiritual leader SHRI TULSI JI MAHARAJ, graced the occasion, along with notable figures such as Social Activist and Film Producer Smita Thackeray, MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, and Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, Smt. Nidarshana Ramesh Gowani.

Moreover, the celebrations extended beyond Mumbai, with a similar rally held in Ayodhya as a part of the grand festivities. In a significant addition to the festivities, the trust actively participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham. As part of the overall celebrations, the trust had organized free food distribution for devotees for three consecutive days, reflecting their commitment to fostering a sense of community and service. The collective efforts and inclusive spirit exhibited during the Prabhu Shree Ram Aagman Rally in Mumbai became a living testament to the belief that every voice, regardless of physical abilities, plays a significant role in the collective celebration of cultural heritage and spirituality.

In a further display of their commitment to the cause, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust donated 2,53,000 earthen lamp (diyas) to the Ram Mandir, contributing to the broader efforts associated with the Prabhu Shree Ram’s Return to Ayodhya celebrations.



