Prachand Entertainment Announces Iyer & Family, Signalling a Major Push Into Web Originals

From Left – Alii Khan and Divith Shetty

New Delhi [India], November 25: Prachand Entertainment has officially shared the first look of its upcoming web original, Iyer & Family, through a recent Instagram post, marking a notable new chapter in the studio's creative journey. Known so far for its disruptive work in the microdrama and vertical storytelling space, the studio now appears ready to step confidently into longer-format web originals with this new project. According to the post, Iyer & Family is a slice-of-life family drama-comedy & Romedy centered around a road trip to Konkan. At its heart, the series explores the subtle chaos, laughter, unresolved emotions and awkward silences that tend to surface when families are confined together in unfamiliar spaces. The Konkan backdrop adds a layer of natural beauty and cultural texture, allowing the narrative to unfold against long highways, coastal roads, small towns and moments of personal reflection that only travel can bring.

The project is written and directed by Divith Shetty, a filmmaker whose experience spans advertising, long-form content and high-performing microdramas. Known for blending realism with sharp pacing and light comedic undertones, Shetty has previously gravitated toward stories rooted in everyday lives. Those familiar with his body of work describe Iyer & Family as one of the most personal concepts he has nurtured over time, an intimate yet universally relatable exploration of modern Indian family dynamics.

In the lead role is Alii Khan, who also serves as the Founder and CEO of Prachand Entertainment. Khan has been at the core of the studio's rapid evolution, steering it from experimental short format storytelling to recognisable digital IP creation. With Iyer & Family, he continues to take on projects that not only challenge him as an actor, but also strengthen Prachand's credibility as an original content studio. This series represents another defining step forward in his vision to build culturally rooted, emotionally resonant and commercially viable stories.

Over the past year, Prachand Entertainment has focused heavily on short-form, vertically structured dramas that have generated strong audience engagement online. The announcement of Iyer & Family signals a strategic expansion into longer-format web originals.

Sources close to the studio suggest that Prachand Entertainment is currently developing a slate of long-form series designed for 20 to 30 minutes per episode. With 3 to 6 original titles potentially being lined up for 2026, the studio is positioning itself for a significant presence in the premium digital storytelling space.

While further details regarding casting, release timelines and platform partnerships are set to be revealed later, industry observers see Iyer & Family as a defining move for Prachand Entertainment. It marks the studio's transition from a rising experimental force to a serious contender in the motion content landscape, shaping a long-term creative footprint that extends far beyond short format storytelling.

