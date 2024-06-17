Prachi Tembhekar, a Thought Leader in DevOps and Cloud Innovation, champions Women in Tech

New Delhi (India), June 17: Introducing the inspirational Prachi Tembhekar, a trailblazer in the realm of DevOps and cloud computing, who is passionate about leveraging technology to foster innovation and empowering the next generation of Women in tech. She firmly believes, “True success lies not just in achieving personal milestones, but in enabling others to reach theirs as well.” She has been honoured with the Young Achievers' Award by the Indian Achievers Forum for her indispensable contributions to DevOps and for advocating ‘Women in tech' to tread paths to their dreams.

Prachi strategically and dedicatedly laid a strong academic foundation, arming herself with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application from MIT Pune, India, and a Master's degree in Information Systems from California State University, San Bernardino, to pursue a career in DevOps and cloud computing.

Prachi currently serves as a DevOps Consultant at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and specializes in leveraging AWS Services to enhance and streamline software development and deployment processes. She has led ‘proof of concept' projects, delivered tailored cloud-based solutions, and implemented best practices for AWS customers. Her expertise, backed by three AWS certifications, has addressed complex business challenges and significantly improved system performance. Throughout her career, Prachi has made impactful contributions in Cloud and DevOps, including pioneering MLOps initiatives to enhance machine learning workflows and infrastructure.

Prachi’s expertise extends beyond technical implementations. She is a prolific speaker, sharing her insights at prestigious events such as the WomenTech Global Conference, DevOps Career Talk at Holy Shift, and the Women in STEM Career Series at California State University. She has also served as a judge at Globee Awards and Technovation Girls, where she helped recognize and foster young talent in the industry. These contributions further solidify her position as a thought leader in the Tech community.

In addition to her professional achievements, Prachi is an accomplished author. Her eBook, “30 Days to DevOps Proficiency”, has helped many professionals enhance their skills in DevOps. She is also working on a new book “Navigating the New Wave: GenAI and MLOps Implementation,” aiming to bridge the gap between Machine Learning Operations and Generative AI in modern cloud environments. Prachi has also published several articles specializing in DevOps and Cloud, showcasing her commitment to continuous learning and knowledge dissemination.

Prachi’s dedication to continuous learning and active community engagement exemplifies her commitment to excellence and innovation. Her leadership and technical prowess have not only advanced her organization’s capabilities but also inspired many in the tech industry. Prachi stands as a beacon of inspiration in the tech community and the Young Achievers' Award is a testament to her contributions.

