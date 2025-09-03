Prakash Hospital strengthens healthcare footprint near Jewar Airport

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: In the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape of the National Capital Region (NCR), Prakash Hospital has built a strong reputation for trust, super quality, and advanced medical excellence. With decades of legacy and a bold growth vision, the hospital is today emerging as one of the leading healthcare destinations in Noida, strategically positioned to serve communities near the upcoming Jewar Airport.

Founded in 2001 by Dr. V.S. Chauhan, Prakash Hospital was envisioned to make world-class healthcare accessible closer to home. At a time when residents of Noida often had to travel to Delhi for advanced treatment, the hospital filled a critical gap. "When I started Prakash Hospital, my goal was very clear people in and around Noida should not have to leave their city to get access to quality treatment. Healthcare should be affordable, ethical, and compassionate. That is the foundation we built on," says Dr. Chauhan.

Over the years, Prakash Hospital has expanded into multi-specialty institution, offering advanced services in cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, oncology, pulmonology, gynecology, pediatrics, critical care, emergency medicine and more. Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic systems and modern surgical infrastructure, the hospital continues to upgrade its facilities to meet rising patient needs and industry standards.

Adding momentum to its growth is Ayush Chauhan, Executive Director, who is spearheading the next phase of expansion. Since joining in 2016, he has focused on modernizing patient services, introducing new technologies, and creating a roadmap for scale. He believes affordability must remain central to healthcare delivery.

"Looking at the current trend, healthcare costs are rising rapidly, and it will become very difficult for the middle class to afford quality treatment. At Prakash Hospital, our vision is to provide good healthcare services at an affordable price so that people can have access to them. Going forward, we will work to make healthcare more cost-effective, while ensuring that trust and ethics remain at the core of everything we do," says Ayush Chauhan.

Prakash Hospital already operates a strong presence in Noida and has extended its services to Greater Noida, bringing advanced healthcare closer to fast-growing residential and corporate hubs. With India's healthcare sector projected to touch $372 billion by 2025, Prakash Hospital is positioning itself at the heart of NCR's growth story.

What sets the hospital apart is its ability to balance legacy and innovation. While its foundation rests on ethics and compassionate care, its strategy is firmly future-oriented, with investments in specialties, digital healthcare, and patient-first systems. "Medicine will continue to evolve, machines will get smarter, and hospitals will get bigger. But what will never change is the human connection between doctor and patient. That trust is what Prakash Hospital stands for," reflects Dr. V.S. Chauhan.

With decades of goodwill, a growing presence in Greater Noida, and an ambitious roadmap, Prakash Hospital is not just redefining care in Noida but setting benchmarks for India's next phase of healthcare expansion.

