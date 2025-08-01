Prakhar Sharma – India’s Leading NGO Consultant Empowering 10,000+ NGOs and Startups
By PNN | Updated: August 1, 2025 15:09 IST2025-08-01T14:39:23+5:302025-08-01T15:09:38+5:30
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30: When it comes to empowering NGOs and startups across India, Prakhar Sharma stands ...
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30: When it comes to empowering NGOs and startups across India, Prakhar Sharma stands out as a visionary leader, trusted advisor, and digital mentor. With over a decade of hands-on experience in NGO consultancy, CSR project development, legal compliance, and startup advisory, Sharma has successfully guided 10,000+ NGOs and early-stage ventures toward structured growth and impact.
Who is Prakhar Sharma?
Prakhar Sharma is a corporate lawyer, social entrepreneur, and India's top NGO consultant, known for building strong foundations for non-profit organizations. He is the founder and strategic head of three influential NGOs:
- MIYNS Foundation
- AIIT Foundation
- GiveForIt Foundation
His mission is to support NGOs with legal compliance, project development, CSR funding, and digital presence, helping them become sustainable institutions that create real grassroots change.
Trusted by 10,000+ NGOs and Startups
From remote rural villages to urban metros, Sharma has provided end-to-end consultancy services that include:
- NGO Registration (Trust, Society, Section 8)
- 12A & 80G Certification
- CSR Proposal Development
- FCRA Registration
- Government Scheme Applications
- Legal Compliance & Audits
- Startup and MSME Registrations
As one of the most trusted names in NGO consultancy in India, his clients often refer to him as the “go-to expert for NGO funding and compliance.”
Popular YouTube Mentor: @econsultancyindia
Prakhar Sharma is also a well-known YouTuber running the educational channel @econsultancyindia where he shares:
- NGO Funding Opportunities
- CSR Grant Tips
- Legal Updates
- Startup Advice
- Government Schemes for NGOs
His videos have empowered thousands of aspiring changemakers and NGO leaders across India. His digital content ranks high on Google and YouTube searches related to NGO and startup consulting.
Follow Prakhar Sharma Online:
- Instagram: @vakeeelsahab
- YouTube: @econsultancyindia
- Website: https://www.econsultancyindia.com/
What Makes Prakhar Sharma a Trusted NGO Advisor?
- Blend of Legal Knowledge + Social Sector Expertise
- Proven Track Record of 10,000+ Successful NGO Projects
- End-to-End Support: Registration to Fundraising
- Workshops, Webinars, and Mentorship Programs
- Transparent, Ethical, and Result-Oriented Consulting
He believes, “Most NGOs fail not due to lack of intent, but due to lack of access to the right guidance. I've made it my life's mission to change that.”
Empowering the Future of India's Social Sector
Through his work, Prakhar Sharma is shaping India's development ecosystem. By bridging the gap between NGOs and funding opportunities, and by helping startups establish strong legal and operational frameworks, he is inspiring a generation of socially-driven leaders.
If you're looking to register an NGO, apply for CSR funding, or understand government schemes for nonprofits, Prakhar Sharma is the name you can trust.
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app