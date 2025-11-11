Pralhad Joshi announces Rs 100 crore 'call for proposals' for biomass-based hydrogen pilots

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) is accelerating India's clean energy shift, creating jobs, attracting investments, and positioning India as a global hub for green hydrogen.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) at Bharat Mandapam here.

On the occasion, the Minister launched the official logo of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and announced a Rs 100 crore 'Call for Proposals' for pilot projects to develop innovative technologies for producing green hydrogen from biomass and waste materials.

He also said that the new NGHM logo, chosen from more than 2,500 entries nationwide, represents the people's participation in India's green journey and the collective spirit and creativity driving the Mission.

The Minister stated that the NGHM, launched in 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, is not only a national programme but also a global solution to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.

He observed that the launch of NGHM marked a new phase of India's clean-energy revolution, where green hydrogen is positioned as the fuel of a new civilisation and a key to long-term energy independence, a release said.

Highlighting rapid progress under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, the Minister informed that incentives have been awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production. India now records the world's lowest green ammonia price at Rs 49.75 per kg for 7.24 lakh MTPA production.

In addition, Rs 132 crore has been invested in five pilot projects for green steel, Rs 208 crore sanctioned for 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and nine refuelling stations, and Rs 35 crore provided for the country's first hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facility at V.O. Chidambaranar Port.

Announcing the new initiative, Joshi said the Ministry will invite proposals for pilot projects using biomass and waste materials to produce green hydrogen.

A total of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for these pilots, in addition to Rs 100 crore already sanctioned for start-ups under the Mission. The scheme will be implemented through BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) to encourage participation from industries, start-ups, and research institutions.

The Minister said the initiative would strengthen the innovation ecosystem and demonstrate new, cost-effective technologies capable of accelerating India's hydrogen transition.

The Minister highlighted that India is working to power its entire green hydrogen production through renewable energy. He also mentioned that 43 hydrogen-related skill qualifications have been approved, more than 6,300 trainees have been certified, and robust frameworks such as the Green Hydrogen Standard (2023) and Certification Scheme (2025) are in place along with 128 technical standards.

The Minister observed that with global economies adopting carbon-border adjustments, green hydrogen has become an economic necessity rather than an option. India, he said, is positioning itself to lead in clean value chains by ensuring that its growth remains both competitive and climate-resilient.

Joshi said the International Conference on Green Hydrogen represents a global gathering of scientists, industry leaders, innovators and policymakers united by one goal to build a cleaner, brighter and more sustainable future. "ICGH-2025 is more than a conference, it is a platform for global collaboration and collective action. As we move towards realizing the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India stands ready to work with international partners to build a resilient and inclusive green hydrogen ecosystem that powers sustainable growth for all," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said that the International Conference on Green Hydrogen has become an important platform for aligning the country's scientific direction and policy vision towards one of the most consequential energy transitions of our time. He noted that the global demand for green energy is increasingly being driven by economic competitiveness and technological leadership, and Green Hydrogen stands at the confluence of these two forces.

Sood highlighted that the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) is progressing steadily across all four key pillars policy, demand creation, research and development, and enabling infrastructure. He added that India enjoys a distinct low-cost advantage in producing green hydrogen compared to several other nations, which will enable it to become a major exporter to markets such as the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

Addressing the session, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE, noted that the ICGH has evolved into a premier global platform for policy dialogue and innovation.

He informed that India's non-fossil installed capacity now exceeds 250 GW, including about 130 GW solar, above 50 GW wind, and 17 GW bio-energy and small hydro. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' India is on course to achieve 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, he said.

The Secretary said the Mission is expected to mobilise over Rs 8 lakh crore investment, create six lakh jobs, and save Rs 1 lakh crore in fossil-fuel imports annually.

