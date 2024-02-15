Pramerica Life Insurance Announces the 13th Edition of Emerging Visionaries Program to Acknowledge Young Changemakers and Enrich Communities

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 15: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of the fastest growing life insurers in India, unveils the 13th edition of its innovative cause-related initiative, the Emerging Visionaries, a national recognition program that awards school students for their innovative solutions to financial and societal challenges in their communities.

The program represents the evolution of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a longstanding program that has recognized over 150,000 young individuals over 27 years worldwide and has a rich legacy spanning over 13 years in India. Benefiting from the purpose driven history of Prudential Financial Inc. and financial expertise of Piramal Finance, Pramerica Life Insurance continues its journey of recognizing and celebrating the remarkable efforts of children who contribute positively to their communities by developing innovative solutions to financial and societal challenges.

At its core, the Emerging Visionaries program serves as a manifestation of Pramerica Life Insurance's overarching brand vision: securing and enriching lives. By acknowledging the contributions of children towards addressing these challenges, the program reinforces the company's dedication to this vision. Through this initiative, the company aims to enhance the well-being of the communities it inhabits.

The primary objective of the program is twofold: to recognize the exceptional efforts of young changemakers and to inspire a broader culture of social responsibility. By highlighting the initiatives of these young leaders, the company seeks to inspire others to contribute positively to society, fostering a ripple effect of positive change.

Pramerica Life Insurance is committed to reaching out to the students and catching them young, celebrating their intent of social responsibility from an early age. This recognition program is an effort to create a supportive ecosystem where kids at an early age can thrive and make meaningful contributions to society.

"Our hearts swell with pride as we celebrate the tireless efforts, indomitable spirit, and noble intent of these young champions," expressed Karthik Chakrapani, Chief Business Officer of Pramerica Life Insurance. "Through this initiative, we aspire to shine a spotlight on their exemplary actions, igniting a beacon of inspiration for all. By showcasing their innovation, determination and resilience, we hope to inspire others to join hands and strive for the greater good of our world, embodying the ethos of collective action and compassion."

In addition to its online application process, the program broadens its impact through comprehensive school outreach. The company plans to reach out to 3000+ schools across India covering Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities through digital webinars, on-ground presentations and dialogues with the students and school management. This extensive engagement ensures the program's accessibility to a diverse array of students, fostering inclusivity and enabling young changemakers from all corners of the country to participate and contribute to positive societal change.

* The program is open to students from classes 8 to 12 who have demonstrated active engagement in volunteer activities.

* Participants are invited to submit projects addressing either financial or societal challenges within their communities.

* Applications must be e-certified by their respective school principals.

* A distinguished panel of jurors will evaluate submissions and select finalists in two categories: Financial Solution Challenge and Societal Solution Challenge.

* Five finalists will be chosen for the Financial Solution Challenge, while twenty finalists will be selected for the Societal Solution Challenge.

* From these finalists, two national honorees - one from each category - will be awarded Certificates of Excellence, gold medallions, and a cash prize of INR 50,000 each

* Additionally, honorees will receive trophies, and their school principals will be recognized.

* Both national honorees will be granted an all-expenses-paid trip to an international recognition event in the United States.

The application submission window is currently open till February 21, 2024. For more information about the Emerging Visionaries program, visit emergingvisionaries.com/in.

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). Pramerica Life Insurance Limited represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers. Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit: www.pramericalife.in.

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending. In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years.

For more information, please visit: news.prudential.com.

