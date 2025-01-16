Prasar Bharati's bold OTT leap with Adhikari Brothers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Have you ever wondered what happens when two iconic Indian media powerhouses join forces? The answer is an unprecedented expansion of content horizons, blending tradition with innovation.

Prasar Bharati, India's revered public broadcaster, has unveiled a landmark strategic alliance with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network Pvt. Ltd., promising to redefine the country's entertainment landscape. This partnership aims to bring premium and diverse content from Sri Adhikari Brothers to Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT platform and linear television channels, ensuring something for every viewer.

This collaboration symbolises a reunion of historic allies rooted in shared values and a deep commitment to quality entertainment. Under the agreement, Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli, Sri Adhikari Brothers' popular channels, will now be accessible on Waves, enriching its library with vibrant, family-friendly, and youth-centric programming.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Network chairman emeritus Markand Adhikari reminisced, "Gautam (my brother) and I started our career with Doordarshan, and whatever Adhikari Brothers is today is because of the massive reach of Doordarshan. We feel like it's a homecoming, and I am confident that, once again, we will provide quality entertainment for our audiences. We are proud of our legacy with Doordarshan."

The partnership extends beyond content distribution, focusing on co-developing fresh, innovative programming to cater to contemporary audiences. With an eye on culturally rich and socially relevant content, this alliance aims to bridge generational gaps while embracing digital advancements.

What does this mean for viewers? Waves will become the go-to destination for diverse entertainment, boasting the best of regional hits, family dramas, and youth-focused shows. The inclusion of Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli strengthens the platform's appeal, making it a versatile hub for modern-day audiences.

Sri Adhikari Brothers MD Kailasnath Adhikari expressed his excitement, "I have grown up watching Doordarshan and I call it my home. We are filled with nothing but pride and will always put our best foot forward to carry on this association for times to come."

What's next?

This collaboration is more than a content-sharing dealit is a step forward in enriching India's entertainment ecosystem. By blending Prasar Bharati's 50+ years of broadcast legacy with Sri Adhikari Brothers' modern approach, this alliance signals a promising era for both traditional and digital platforms.

