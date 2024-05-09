Pratap IVF: Pioneering Affordable IVF Solutions with Strategic Backing from RFO, UAE

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9: Pratap IVF, a trailblazer in reproductive healthcare, is poised to reshape access to fertility treatments both in India and globally. The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is projected to reach USD 51.73 billion by 2032, reflecting the growing demand for fertility solutions worldwide. Meanwhile, the IVF Services Market in India is anticipated to surge from USD 1,092.3 million in 2024 to USD 5,051.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.23 per cent during the forecast period. This growth is a testament to the increasing accessibility and acceptance of fertility treatments in the region.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, estimated the Middle East and Africa In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size at USD 2.46 billion in 2023. This underscores the significant potential and growing relevance of regions like the Middle East in the global IVF market landscape.

In a landscape dominated by established names such as Indira IVF centers, Neelkanth, Nova IVF centers, and Cloud Nine, Pratap IVF distinguishes itself with its unwavering commitment to affordability without compromising on quality. With a vision to empower parenthood globally, Pratap IVF continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing reproductive healthcare.

With a staggering 27.5 million married couples in India facing infertility challenges, Pratap IVF stands as a beacon of hope, offering cutting-edge treatments and personalized care. The company's commitment to affordability and quality has not only set it apart in a competitive landscape but has also attracted prestigious international attention, including a Letter of Intent from the Royal Family Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi of the United Arab Emirates.

Dr Vikram Singh Tanwar, a visionary in the IVF industry, champions a low-cost, protocol-driven approach, ensuring that high-quality reproductive healthcare is accessible to all. His leadership and commitment have earned the respect and partnership of international stakeholders, emphasizing a global vision for empowering parenthood.

Dr Suman Tanwar, alongside her husband, reiterates the significance of their mission, "The recognition from the Royal Family of UAE not only honors our innovative approach but also underlines the global relevance of our work. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact worldwide."

Pranav Jyoti, Chief Investment Officer at the UAE-based Royal Family Office, remarks, "We are enthused about our investment in Pratap IVF. Their innovative fertility treatments not only empower individuals and couples but also enhance societal well-being by enabling the realization of family aspirations. We take pride in endorsing their commitment to advancing reproductive healthcare, thereby contributing to the fortification of communities."

Pratap IVF, with its pioneering model of affordable, quality care, is not only leading the charge in India but is also setting a global standard for accessible reproductive healthcare.

