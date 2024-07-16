Pratapgarh District in Uttar Pradesh Sets Elite World Record by establishing 2017 Farm Ponds in 30 Days

VMPL

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 16: District Rural Development Department, Pratapgarh District, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has achieved a historic milestone by setting a world record for establishing 2,017 farm ponds for farmers across 17 blocks of the district, which consist of 1,148 village panchayats. The workers involved in this initiative were covered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), ensuring continuous employment for over 30 days. This achievement has been certified by "Elite World Records" in the category of "Most Farm Ponds Created at Multiple Locations in 30 Days".

According to District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan, with a sincere commitment to improve the groundwater potential before the onset of monsoons in Uttar Pradesh, we decided to create 2,017 farm ponds in 17 blocks at a unit cost of Rs.0.91 lakhs, with a total project cost of Rs.18.51 crore within 30 days from 12.06.2024 till 11.07.2024 under the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). The District Magistrate further detailed that the initiative, undertaken to alleviate water scarcity issues faced by farmers during the critical summer months, involves constructing each farm pond meticulously to specifications. These farm ponds not only support irrigation needs but also provide a sustainable solution for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Sanjeev Ranjan expressed confidence that these initiatives will greatly benefit all farmers in the region. He emphasized the project's commitment to sustainable water management and its potential to serve as a model for similar initiatives across the state. He underscored the project's alignment with the government's broader agenda of empowering rural communities and fostering environmental stewardship across Uttar Pradesh. "I congratulate the Chief Development Officer and all the stakeholders of the District Rural Development Department on achieving an 'Elite World Record' for establishing the maximum number of farm ponds," he further stated.

Navneet Sehara, Chief Development Officer, highlighted the severe water inadequacy for agriculture in districts like Pratapgarh, especially during summers. To address this recurring issue, a project has been initiated to implement rainwater harvesting, ensuring sufficient water storage for agriculture and improving groundwater potential. Following detailed planning sessions, it was decided to construct farm ponds at multiple locations across the district to provide a lasting solution.

Micro-level planning was conducted at the block and village levels to identify suitable locations for these farm ponds, strategically selected to promote groundwater recharge. Extensive meetings and workshops were organized for the entire DRDD team and project stakeholders to educate them on the farm pond creation process. Navneet Sehara emphasized the implementation of a rigorous three-level internal verification process to monitor the progress and execution of the farm ponds. The 2,017 farm ponds can collectively store an average of 667.122 million Liters of rainwater in one monsoon. Assuming 40 per cent recharging as per CGWB calculations, it would result in approximately 266.849 million Liters groundwater recharging" he further stated.

The ponds will also enhance livelihoods through activities like fisheries, singhara (water chestnuts) and makhana (foxnut) cultivation. The district administration has started enrolling farm pond beneficiaries in Fisheries Department schemes, aiming to help farmers increase their income and improve their standard of living. Navneet Sehara concluded by emphasizing the positive impact of these initiatives on local communities.

I, along with 6 other adjudicators and third-party ratifying agencies, personally inspected around 400 farm ponds in Pratapgarh District. Each pond measures a minimum of 68 feet in length, 34 feet in breadth, and 5 feet in depth. The district administration has meticulously adhered to all norms and regulations set by the Elite World Records team. I am confident that this project will provide sustainable livelihoods for farmers and the general public in the years to come. "We are delighted to certify this project as a new world record," stated Ameet K. Hingorani, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator of Elite World Records.

Dr Satyashree Kedarishetty, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, praised the project for its efforts to promote self-sufficiency among farmers and reduce the vulnerability of agricultural yields to climate variability. She emphasized the importance of withstanding environmental challenges while promoting economic growth in rural areas. "Catch the Rain" Project by creating Farm Ponds to envisage rainwater harvesting has given lot of faith and confidence to farmers, she concluded.

"This visionary project executed by DRDD in Pratapgarh District will be an enduring asset for the community, significantly enhancing the standard of living for people and farmers alike. We take great pride in certifying this achievement as a world record," affirmed Bhavana Navaneeth, Adjudicator at Elite World Records.

"Farm ponds were once an integral part of life for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Over time, changes in cultural and social contexts diminished their significance. This project has successfully reignited awareness about the importance of farm ponds and rainwater harvesting," remarked Rakshitha R., Adjudicator at Elite World Records.

A.N.Rajesh, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, emphasized the transformative impact of the project on rural livelihoods, highlighting its potential to significantly increase farm incomes through enhanced agricultural outputs and ancillary activities like fish farming. He also pointed out that the initiative aligns with broader goals of sustainable development, aiming to create resilient rural economies and ensure long-term water security for farming communities.

This landmark achievement not only sets a new benchmark in rural development but also underscores Pratapgarh District's commitment to harnessing innovation for the benefit of its residents. The project's success has garnered international recognition and serves as a testament to Uttar Pradesh's leadership in implementing sustainable solutions for rural water management and agricultural development.

