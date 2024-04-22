Prateek Toshniwal, Making waves in the startup ecosystem

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 22: Prateek Toshniwal, an accomplished Chartered Accountant turned investor, is making waves in the startup ecosystem with his multifaceted approach to entrepreneurship and mentorship. His journey from financial expert to startup advocate underscores a commitment to promoting innovation and supporting aspiring talent.

Mr Toshniwal is a highly successful investor and aims to hold sizeable stakes in at least 500 startups by the turn of the decade. Since venturing into startup investments in late 2018, he has made significant strides and currently holds stakes in 41 companies.

Mr Toshniwal's investment portfolio reflects his keen eye for potential and commitment to supporting startups. His notable investments include ReshaMandi, Agrimarg, Indeanta, Neo Fantasy, Zappfresh, Clear Dekho, EMotorad, Zypp, AUS, and Gripp. As co-founder of IVY Growth Associates and MICS, a financial service firm based in UAE, he extends his impact on the startup ecosystem, facilitating growth opportunities for various portfolio companies.

In addition to his in-depth understanding of investments, Mr Toshniwal brings a wealth of expertise in financial planning, auditing, tax consulting, and financial analysis. His understanding of financial markets and his proficiency in international taxation advisory add strategic depth to his investment decisions.

Speaking about his journey, Mr Toshniwal says, “As an entrepreneur and investor, I believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to drive change. Being part of the vibrant startup ecosystem of India has been an enriching journey for me. Through strategic investments and mentorship, I am committed to shaping the startup ecosystem, driving positive impact at scale and ultimately contributing to the growth of the entrepreneurial community.”

Mr Toshniwal recently unveiled ambitious investment plans for the current financial year, earmarking $5,00,000 for promising startups, particularly those in sectors such as agriculture, clean technology and Web 3.0. He believes investments in these sectors will drive industry progress and contribute to addressing pressing global challenges.

Mr Toshniwal's dedication to giving back is equally commendable. Throughout his career, he has mentored and trained over 1,000 students aspiring for careers in taxation, marketing, leadership, and finance.

