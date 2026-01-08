Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh – 2026 Celebrates India’s Excellence at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 8: The Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council (BPSC) successfully organised the Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh – 2026, a distinguished national award ceremony dedicated to honouring exemplary Indians for their outstanding contributions to nation-building across a wide spectrum of disciplines. The ceremony was held on Monday, 05 January 2026, at the prestigious NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, senior professionals, academicians, social leaders, and members of the media.

The awards were conferred in a dignified, protocol-driven format inspired by the ethos and decorum of the Padma Awards, symbolising values of integrity, excellence, selfless service, and national pride. The honours were graciously presented by Maj Gen Yash Mor (SM), Former Additional Director General of the Indian Army and a noted national security expert, along with Dr. Uma Tuli Ji, Padma Shri awardee, renowned social worker, educationist, and Founder of the Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust. Their presence added immense prestige and inspiration to the ceremony.

The Pratibha Sammaan Samaroh – 2026 recognised 25 distinguished achievers across 14 categories, selected through a rigorous and transparent multi-stage evaluation process involving state-level screening and national jury review. The awardees included Dr. Reenaben J. Shah, Vivek Mehrotra, Dr. Raj Mohan Sharma, Vibha Singh, Meetesh Kumar, Doon Sainik School Dehradun, and Priyadarshani School for their exceptional contributions to Education; Gausia Khan and Dr. Divya Jyoti for their work in Education, Social Work, and Women Empowerment; Aashish Ranjan and Dr. Satyendra Kumar for excellence in Science & Engineering; Shivam Malaviya for contributions to Science & Technology (Cyber Security); Dr. Vijay Vinayak Vichare for his achievements in Biotechnology & Life Sciences; Neeraj Pal and Parvathy Ananthanarayanan Mangala for their work in Art, Culture, and Literature; Yojana Gharat, Girish Satra, Jigna Sheth, Manish Parakh, and Shailendra Kumar Rajak for dedicated service in Social Work, Social Commitment, and Philanthropy; Dr. Bikram Kar for contributions in Astrology (Vedic & Palmistry); Satyam Neema Bihari and Bijendra Pal for excellence in Agriculture, Rural Development, and Agricultural Research; and Bandikalla Pradeep Narayan for excellence in Prodigy and Child Development.

Established in 2023, the Bharat Pratibha Sammaan Council (BPSC) is a nationally registered organisation committed to identifying and honouring grassroots achievers, innovators, educators, social reformers, and cultural torchbearers. To date, BPSC has honoured over 120 national talents, with nearly 60 per cent awardees from rural India, reflecting its strong commitment to inclusivity, women empowerment, innovation, education, and cultural excellence.

Continuing its proud legacy of hosting eminent national personalities such as Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri, Dr. Kiran Bedi, and Shri Anurag Thakur, the 2026 edition once again reaffirmed BPSC's enduring mission—to celebrate India's talent with dignity, transparency, and a deep sense of national spirit.

Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.