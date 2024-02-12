Pratitee Bordoloi: Indian Chess Prodigy in the making!!

New Delhi (India), February 12: The Indian Chess ecosystem is on a roll, with even the honorable Finance Minister, Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman quoting about the Indian Chess prodigies during the recently concluded budget session. Apart from the Chess stalwarts like Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh, India is now teaming up with many emerging players. One such emerging player is Pratitee Bordoloi, a Class 5 student of Shishya BEML Public School, Bengaluru. At a tender age of just 11 years, she has already clinched 3 national chess titles, apart from winning a gold at the recently concluded Asian Youth Chess Championship at Al Ain, UAE.

Pratitee won her first major title in June, 2022 when she clinched the Karnataka State Under 9 Girls Chess Championship 2022, held at Sagar, Karnataka scoring 6 out of 7 points. The very same year, she went ahead to win the 35th National U9 Girls Chess Championship 2022-23 at Indore (MP). With her first national win, she emerged as the official player to represent India at the World Cadet Chess (Egypt, Oct'23), Asian Youth Chess (UAE, Dec'23), and the Commonwealth Chess Championship (Malaysia, Feb'24). She unfortunately could not participate in the World Cadet Chess championship as the Indian contingent withdrew from the championship due to the war between Israel-Hamas, adjoining Egypt. She participated in the Asian Youth Chess in UAE winning the gold for India in the U10 Girls Blitz category, apart from winning two team gold and one silver medals. In 2023 itself, she also emerged as the winner of the Karnataka State U11 Girls Chess Championship 2023, at Mysuru (Karnataka) and followed it up by clinching the 36th National U11 Girls Chess Championship 2023 at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) – her second national Chess title.

She kickstarted 2024 by clinching another national Chess title when she won the 12th National Schools U-11 Girls Chess Championship, at Patna (Bihar) in Feb'24. With the win, Pratitee will officially represent India during the Asian School Chess Championship that will be held at Bangkok, Thailand in Dec 2024. After her third national title, she is travelling to Melaka (Malaysia) next on 19th February to officially represent India in the Commonwealth Chess Championship, 2023-24.

It is worth mentioning that Pratitee is also a SOF Olympiad Maths gold medalist. Her mother, who is a PhD holder but has currently taken a sabbatical from work to support her daughters' ambitions gives all the credit to Pratitee's hardwork and dedicated training. Pratitee is actively looking for some sponsorship to support her in the Chess journey in the long run.

