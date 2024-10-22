Praveen Hingonia's film 'Navras Katha Collage' to release on October 25, 2024: A presentation adorned with a historical journey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: Praveen Hingonia's much-awaited film 'Navras Katha Collage' is all set to secure its place in the history of Bollywood, with its release date now confirmed for October 25, 2024. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on October 18, but the new date has been announced. This film is not just a source of entertainment but a presentation that addresses several burning issues in society, making it a must-watch for every Indian.

A journey from the streets to the theater

Promoting the film by road from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the team of 'Navras Katha Collage' has set a new benchmark in Bollywood. In this unprecedented campaign, the team visited various cities and states, where they engaged directly with the audience and conveyed the film's social message to the masses. This journey has further increased the audience's curiosity about the film. The film's producer SKH Patel and co-producer Abhishek Mishra, along with Praveen Hingonia, initiated this unique campaign, which has been appreciated across the country.

A unique filmnine characters, one actor

Writer, director, and actor Praveen Hingonia brings to life nine different characters in 'Navras Katha Collage,' which in itself is an extraordinary achievement. He mentions that while making this film, he tried to touch upon several social issues, and this film will make society reflect. The film's trailer has already created a buzz among the audience, and there is now considerable excitement surrounding its release.

An award-winning journey

'Navras Katha Collage' has won 58 national and international awards so far, showcasing the film's quality and the depth of Praveen Hingonia's direction. During their journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the team visited historic sites such as the Wagah Border, Golden Temple, and the Taj Mahal, spreading awareness about the film's social message at various locations.

Presence of renowned actors

Along with Praveen Hingonia, the film features many well-known Bollywood faces such as Shaji Chaudhary, Dayanand Shetty, Revathi Pillai, Sunita Ji, Mahesh Sharma, Prachi Sinha, Amardeep Jha, Shreya Jha, Jay Shankar Tripathi, Ishan Shankar, and Swar Hingonia. All these actors have breathed life into their respective characters, making the film even more special.

'Navras Katha Collage' is a film that can inspire not only cinema lovers but also every section of society. Don't miss this film, releasing in theaters on October 25, and be a part of this presentation that gives birth to new thinking.

