Praveg Adalaj Theme Park & Heritage Stepwell Museum Inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Praveg Limited (BSE: 531637) is pleased to announced that the grand inauguration of the Praveg Adalaj Theme-Based Destination Park & Heritage Stepwell Museum, a first-of-its-kind cultural and experiential venue inspired by Gujarat's iconic stepwell architecture. The landmark destination was formally inaugurated by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in Gujarat's tourism and cultural infrastructure development.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, as the Guest of Honour, underscoring the project's national and state-level importance.

Developed and operated by Praveg Adalaj Tourism Infrastructure Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Praveg Limited, the project has been executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with TCGL on a 30-year lease, reinforcing Praveg's long-term commitment to creating sustainable, world-class tourism and event destinations.

Strategically located on the Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar Highway, the Theme-Based Destination Park and Heritage Stepwell Museum has been envisioned as a multi-dimensional cultural landmark - serving as a venue for heritage led tourism, cultural performances, social celebrations, corporate events, and curated experiential programs, while celebrating Gujarat's rich architectural and artistic legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, said, "The inauguration of Praveg Adalaj Theme Park and Heritage Stepwell Museum represents our vision of integrating Gujarat's timeless heritage with contemporary infrastructure. It is not merely an event venue, but a cultural destination that narrates history, promotes tourism, and creates immersive experiences. We are deeply honoured by the presence and support of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism, and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister on this momentous occasion."

The Heritage Stepwell Museum is a key highlight of the destination, offering visitors an immersive journey through Gujarat's architectural brilliance, folk traditions, craftsmanship, and cultural evolution. Drawing inspiration from the world-renowned Adalaj Stepwell, the museum blends storytelling, spatial design, and curated exhibits to create a living heritage experience.

Key Highlights of Praveg Adalaj Theme Park:

* Museum of Heritage & Culture: A curated space showcasing Gujarat's art, history, and traditions, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into the legacy of Adalaj and beyond.

* Expansive Venue: Spread across 23,000 sq. metres, with 4,500 sq. metres open garden, 1,924 sq. metres dining space, and 2,545 sq. metre ceremony area.

* Amphitheatre: A state-of-the-art 1,350 sq. metre amphitheatre with green room facilities.

* Ample Parking: A 5,000 sq. metre parking area for seamless guest convenience.

* Other Facilities: Open-to-sky lounge, luxury green rooms, scenic selfie points, curated guest amenities and fine dining experiences.

Exclusive Venues within Praveg Adalaj Theme Park

Jal Tarang

An open-air amphitheatre set against the timeless backdrop of the Adalaj Stepwell, Jal Tarang is designed to host government and corporate conferences, product launches, leadership seminars, award ceremonies, and brand activations. It beautifully revives Gujarat's cultural spaces while integrating modern functionality.

The Vaav

Inspired by the Adalaj Stepwell, The Vaav offers a distinctive setting for photo shoots, cultural and musical performances, exhibitions, panel discussions, as well as large-scale corporate and institutional events. It is envisioned as a cultural stage where heritage seamlessly blends with immersive experiences.

Experiences Tailored for Every Occasion

From Sufi nights, folk music concerts, and art exhibitions to business networking sessions, social gatherings, birthdays, and government events, Praveg Adalaj Theme Park offers a versatile venue that transforms every occasion into a memorable experience.

The inauguration aligns with the Government of India's and Government of Gujarat's broader vision of promoting heritage tourism, experiential travel, and sustainable infrastructure, while positioning Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar as a prominent hub for cultural and business tourism.

