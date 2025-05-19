Praveg Launches Praveg Resort Kachigam - A Premier Island Retreat in Daman

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Praveg Limited proudly announces the grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, an extraordinary eco-luxury destination nestled across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. Designed as a tranquil escape that merges nature, celebration, and comfort, the resort is poised to become a preferred choice for leisure travelers, destination weddings, and corporate events.

Set around a serene lake and surrounded by lush greenery, Praveg Resort Kachigam offers a unique island retreat experience across 89,500 square meters. The resort boasts 50 sustainable, elegantly appointed luxury cottages along with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to diverse guest needs - from relaxation to recreation and grand festivities.

Key Highlights & Amenities

* Lakefront Setting: Enchanting natural surroundings across four connected islands

* Luxury Accommodation: 50 eco-conscious, spacious cottages blending comfort and sustainability

* Children's Play Area, Gym & Swimming Pool: Designed for family fun and wellness

* Restaurant & Bar: Multi-cuisine offerings with lakeside views and crafted cocktails

* Spa & Wellness Center: An oasis of rejuvenation in nature's lap

* Club Martini'z & Dance Floor: A vibrant party zone with a pergola and bar for celebrations

* Banquet Hall & Open Lawns: Versatile spaces for weddings, receptions, and events

A Destination Wedding Paradise

At the heart of Praveg Resort Kachigam is its wedding and event infrastructure. The property features an elegant open lawn and a scenic amphitheatre with a custom-designed wedding stage, capacity for 150-200 guests, and dedicated changing rooms for the bride and groom. These venues offer a perfect blend of intimacy and grandeur amidst a natural backdrop, making it an idyllic setting for unforgettable moments.

Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With Praveg Resort Kachigam, we are redefining the destination wedding and luxury travel landscape in Daman. Our vision is to offer guests not just a stay, but an immersive experience that celebrates nature, elegance, and joyful living."

This new addition raises Praveg's total room capacity in Daman to 118 rooms, alongside its existing Lighthouse Beach Resort and Jampore Resort. The resort is now accepting bookings and is open to guests from across the country and beyond, seeking luxury, serenity, or celebration.

In line with its growth strategy, Praveg Limited is also expanding its operational portfolio, with the addition of Praveg Resort Kachigam marking the company's 17th property. This milestone reflects Praveg's commitment to delivering unique, eco-conscious experiences in destinations of cultural and ecological importance.

