Praveg Limited Secures INR 3.99 Cr Event Contract for World Lion Day 2025

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 5: Praveg Limited (Praveg, The Company), (BSE Code: 531637), - Praveg Limited is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Porbandar Forest Division, for managing the high-profile World Lion Day 2025 celebration to be held on 10 August 2025 at Timdi, Dwarka District, Gujarat. The value of the contract is approximately ₹3.99 Cr.

The event, which will be graced by the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, is expected to host a gathering of over 8,000 attendees, including dignitaries, officials, and the general public. The scope of work awarded to Praveg includes:

- Design and setup of venue infrastructure including domes, lounges, and seating

- VIP and VVIP hospitality arrangements with lounges, dining, and amenities

- Audio-visual systems, live streaming, and branding across the venue

- Event logistics, security installations, catering, and guest management

The project reflects the scale and importance of the World Lion Day celebration in a region synonymous with the majestic Asiatic Lion and underscores the government's continued commitment to wildlife conservation awareness.

This assignment is a testament to Praveg's proven capabilities in managing large-scale, protocol-sensitive public events. The company's ability to deliver complex projects with precision continues to earn it the trust of institutions and stakeholders across the country.

Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Winning the contract to manage the World Lion Day 2025 celebration is both an honour and a responsibility we hold in high regard. This event holds special importance for Gujarat, and we are proud to contribute to a platform that brings attention to our state's conservation efforts and cultural heritage.

This recognition highlights the trust placed in our team's ability to plan and deliver events of scale with discipline, creativity, and efficiency. It is a reflection of the hard work and quiet dedication that often happens behind the scenes but always with the audience and purpose in mind.

As we prepare for this occasion, our focus remains clear: to ensure every detail is thoughtfully executed and every stakeholder feels the impact of a well-managed, dignified public event. My gratitude goes out to the entire Praveg team, whose steady commitment continues to shape our journey forward."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor