Praveg Limited Secures Major Contract with Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Praveg Limited, India's premier eco-responsible luxury resorts company, has been awarded a significant contract by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited for the operation, maintenance, and management of 30 Bhungas in Dhordo, Gujarat. This addition aligns with the company's strategy of offering culturally authentic and sustainable hospitality solutions. The Bhungas, traditional mud huts native to the Kutch region, embody eco-friendly tourism while enhancing guest experiences.

This 5 year contract will expand the company's accommodation offerings, complementing its existing portfolio of luxury tents. The Bhungas, with their distinctive architecture and eco-friendly construction, support the company's commitment to sustainable tourism. This expansion is expected to increase occupancy rates and drive strong pre-sales, reinforcing the company's reputation for high-end hospitality.

The contract also strengthens the company's collaboration with government entities, providing new opportunities for innovation within the hospitality sector. Managing these Bhungas opens pathways for future projects, and the stable revenue stream from this contract ensures a solid return on investment.

By securing this contract, the company showcases its expertise in managing premium, non-permanent accommodations, positioning itself for growth in eco-responsible tourism and laying the groundwork for future expansions into culturally and environmentally significant locations.

Commenting on recent update, Vishnu Patel Chairman of Praveg Limited said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious contract from the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat to manage the Bhungas in Dhordo. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to promote eco-friendly and culturally authentic hospitality solutions. The Bhungas, with their unique architecture and sustainable design, allow us to offer an enriched guest experience while preserving the natural ecosystem of the Kutch region.

This contract not only enhances our portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to expanding responsible tourism in India. By integrating these traditional structures into our offerings, we anticipate increased occupancy rates and strong pre-sales, further solidifying our reputation for high-end, eco-conscious hospitality. The addition of the Bhungas provides a stable revenue stream and creates opportunities for future innovations within our sector.

We look forward to leveraging our expertise to make this project a success and to continue driving growth in eco-responsible tourism across culturally and environmentally significant locations.

