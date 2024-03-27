Praveg Limited Unveils the Exquisite Safari Velavadar Retreat in Gujarat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Praveg Limited, India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat, marking a new chapter in luxury hospitality.

The resort is poised to achieve an impressive occupancy in the forthcoming six months, reflecting the high demand for sustainable luxury accommodations. The average room rate should be in the range of INR 20,000 to INR 22,000. Praveg's expansion represents a strategic milestone for the company, with promising prospects for revenue growth, profitability, and shareholder value creation.

Situated in Gujarat's vibrant heart, Velavadar captivates with its stunning ecosystem and scenic beauty. This peaceful locale is famed for the Velavadar Blackbuck National Park, a sanctuary for the elegant Indian blackbuck antelope and a host to diverse birdlife, including the rare lesser florican. Beyond its natural wonders, Velavadar invites exploration of its deep cultural roots, showcased in ancient monuments and lively traditions. From watching blackbucks roam freely to soaking in the tranquil rural atmosphere, Velavadar promises unforgettable moments for every visitor.

The Safari Velavadar Resort, nestled in this tranquil setting, features 12 luxurious cottages equipped with modern amenities, offering guests a serene retreat surrounded by nature. With facilities including a gourmet restaurant, a man-made pond, and an infinity pool, the resort invites guests to indulge in tranquility and elegance.

The addition of these new luxury tented resorts significantly enhances Praveg Limited's footprint in the eco-luxury hospitality sector, increasing its operational portfolio to 11 properties, with an ambitious 15 more projects underway.

Commenting on recent update, Vishnu Patel Chairman of Praveg Limited said, ", "It is with immense pleasure that we open the doors to the Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat. This resort encapsulates our vision of delivering unparalleled luxury and hospitality, set against the backdrop of Velavadar's stunning natural beauty. With its eco-friendly architecture and a dedicated team poised to offer exceptional services, we are set to redefine guest experiences on a global scale.

